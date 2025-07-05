Movie News

Box Office Update: Jurassic World Rebirth stomping its way to $141 million five-day total

Posted 6 hours ago
Jurassic World: Rebirth seems to be opening right in line with our earlier projections, pulling in about $85 million over the three-day weekend. When expanded to the five-day holiday frame, Deadline has it at $141 million. That makes it one of the year’s stronger openers—but not quite the triumph some might have expected.

For one, Jurassic World: Dominion actually outperformed Rebirth’s projected five-day take in just three days back in 2022. Another concern is the film’s CinemaScore, which sits at a very modest B—not exactly a promising sign for strong word-of-mouth, especially with James Gunn’s Superman looming just over the horizon.

Still, Rebirth should easily land in the $300 million domestic range. And if the international numbers come in strong, expect another Jurassic World entry within a couple of years.

Meanwhile, F1 held its own over the holiday frame, closing in on $25 million for the weekend and looking likely to cross the $100 million mark soon. While some may question the high praise given its budget—reportedly higher than Rebirth—the reality is that Apple Original Films produced it, and their barometer for success is different. With a long life ahead on Apple TV+, and worldwide grosses potentially hitting $600–700 million, it gives Apple a true global blockbuster to anchor its streaming platform.

Finally, Blumhouse continues to struggle at the box office, with M3GAN 2.0 set to plunge 70% in its second weekend—likely falling out of the top five entirely. Ouch. Much like Joker: Folie à Deux, it’s shaping up to be a textbook example of how fickle audiences can be with sequels. Clearly, M3GAN should have been left as a one-off. With another spinoff, Soulm8te, already in the can, Blumhouse is reportedly reassessing its schedule. They’ll be counting on The Black Phone 2and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 to steady the ship—because if those flop, heads will no doubt roll.

