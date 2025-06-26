SOULM8TE: a “Fatal Attraction with robots” set in the M3GAN universe

Back in April, Blumhouse Productions spent some time in the spotlight during the Universal panel at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas, and JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray was there to witness an early preview of SOULM8TE , which is “a new movie in the M3GAN universe” that is set to reach theatres on January 2, 2026. Bumbray reported, “ Seems similar to Companion. Centers on a sexbot that becomes so obsessed with her “owner” that she kills anyone close to him and goes on a murder spree. Looks more violent (and kinkier) than M3GAN but has the same humor. When a woman she’s about to kill says ‘Women aren’t supposed to be pitted against each other,’ she answers, ‘Don’t start that girl power shit with me.’ ” Now that M3GAN 2.0 is about to make its way out into the world, Entertainment Weekly was able to dig up some more information on SOULM8TE, which was described to them as “Fatal Attraction with robots.”

The M3GAN movies and SOULM8TE come from the recently merged companies Atomic Monster (headed up by James Wan) and Blumhouse Productions (headed up by Jason Blum).

James Wan, his wife Ingrid Bisu, and Rafael Jordan (Salvage Marines) crafted the story for this one, with Jordan writing the first draft of the screenplay. Kate Dolan (You Are Not My Mother) is directing the film and has done her own rewrite of the script. SOULM8TE will show us what happens when a man acquires an Artificially Intelligent android to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a truly sentient partner, he inadvertently turns a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. The film stars Evil Dead Rise actress Lily Sullivan, Claudia Doumit of The Boys, and David Rysdahl, whose credits include Fargo season 5, The Family, No Exit, Black Mirror, Oppenheimer, and Booger. Rysdahl is playing the man, while Sullivan plays the android. Details on the role Doumit will be playing have not been revealed.

James Wan and Jason Blum are producing SOULM8TE, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott of Atomic Monster serve as executive producers with with Ingrid Bisu and M3GAN cast member Allison Williams. Alayna Glasthal is the executive leading the project for Atomic Monster.

Wan told Entertainment Weekly, “ M3GAN, obviously, dabbles in the PG-13 world, the younger demographic. We always felt like there might be a more adult story to tell, and that’s really what SOULM8TE is. SOULM8TE is basically set in the same AI world but seen through a more grown-up perspective, one that embraces all the great erotic thrillers from the ’90s. It’s like Fatal Attraction but with robots. ” Williams added, “ It’s already happening in parts of the world. These exist. So it felt irresistible to then say, if a M3GAN existed in our world, someone would take that tech and put it in the form of a female-bodied person whose sole purpose on the planet is to pleasure a person. We extrapolate from there. ” More quotes from Wan and Williams can be found at the Entertainment Weekly link.

Dolan previously provided the following statement: “ Fundamentally, I view this film as an exploration of relationships and loneliness. Despite technological advances, there are enduring human truths we cannot escape, and I am looking forward to delving into those depths. ” Wan added: “ SOULM8TE is a thrilling and seductive addition to the M3GAN universe. We’re excited to partner with Kate to bring this story to life with her unique cinematic vision and point of view. “ SOULM8TE has been described as a 1990s erotic thriller with a new technological twist.

Does SOULM8TE sound interesting to you? Do you want to see a “Fatal Attraction with robots” that takes place in the M3GAN universe? Let us know by leaving a comment below.