Whistle: Dafne Keen, Corin Hardy horror film features strong violent content and gore

Nearly two years have gone by since we heard that Dafne Keen of Logan and His Dark Materials and Sophie Nélisse of Yellowjackets and The Book Thief had signed on to star in Whistle , the latest horror film from The Hallow and The Nun director Corin Hardy. Filming took place in Ontario, Canada at the end of 2023 – and now, the movie is about ready to make its way out into the world. It was recently announced that Shudder and Independent Film Company had picked up the distribution rights, and now the Motion Picture Association ratings board has given the film an R rating for strong violent content, gore, drug content and some language .

Scripted by Owen Egerton from his own short story, Whistle has the following synopsis: A misfit group of unwitting high school students stumble upon a cursed object, an ancient Aztec Death Whistle. They discover that blowing the whistle and the terrifying sound it emits will summon their future deaths to hunt them down. As the body count rises, the friends investigate the origins of the deadly artifact in a desperate effort to stop the horrifying chain of events that they have set in motion.

Keen and Nélisse are joined in the cast by Sky Yang (Rebel Moon), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead). Producers on the film include David Gross and Jesse Shapira for No Trace Camping, and Macdara Kelleher for Wild Atlantic Pictures.

Hardy has previously said, “ Whistle is made with the same heart-on-sleeve, disenfranchised-teen-spirit found in my favorite genre movies that I grew up watching. I was drawn to the mysterious mythology surrounding the ‘Death Whistle’ and how it presented me with the opportunity to create a variety of cinematic, imaginative and terrifying deaths. This film is built for the big screen experience, so I can’t wait for audiences to blow the Whistle with Independent Film Company and Shudder in cinemas! ” Adam Koehler, the Director of Acquisitions and Productions who secured the deal with IFC and Shudder on behalf of the filmmakers, added,” Corin Hardy is a master of his craft and we’re overjoyed to be bringing this horrifying vision to audiences across the country. With Whistle, he’s created a vicious and bloody treat that will stand tall among the best and scariest horror films in recent box office history. “

Are you looking forward to Whistle and the strong violent content and gore that comes with it? Let us know by leaving a comment below.