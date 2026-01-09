A young hockey player struggles to find his name in the new trailer for the Youngblood remake

Back in 1986, director Peter Markle brought us a hockey sports drama called Youngblood, which had a cool cast that included Rob Lowe, Ed Lauter, Cynthia Gibb, Patrick Swayze, and Keanu Reeves. Just in time for that film’s fortieth anniversary, Aircraft Pictures and Dolphin Entertainment have teamed up for a remake directed by Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice). Well Go USA Entertainment has just released the trailer for the film.

The official synopsis reads,

“Dean Youngblood was raised by his father, Blane, on a diet of toughness and hockey. When Dean is invited to join the Hamilton Mustangs, he travels to Canada from Detroit where his skill commands respect and his arrogance earns him fast enemies. Coach Chadwick, resentful of being saddled with such a toxic player, keeps Dean benched game after game. Dean’s frustration builds, culminating in a violent outburst involving rival goon Carl Racki that costs the Mustangs a significant win.

As Team Captain Sutton takes him under his wing, Dean begins to buck Blane’s teachings and his growing maturity spurs a relationship with Jessie – Coach Chadwick’s daughter – who gives Dean a run for his money on and off the ice. His newfound resolve draws the ire of Racki, who provokes Dean during a game by attacking and seriously injuring Sutton. As the final game of the playoffs approaches, so does his showdown with Racki and Dean’s choice as to what kind of man he wants to be.”

The cast for the remake features Ashton James (Boxcutter, Revenge of the Black Best Friend) in the title role of Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (Longlegs, Deep Impact, LA Law) as his father Blane Youngblood, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, Fargo, Big Love) as Coach Chadwick, Alexandra McDonald (Night Blooms, Testament) as Jessie Chadwick, Henri Picard (The Dishwasher, For Those Who Don’t Read Me) as Denis Sutton, Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms, Nurses) as Carl Racki, Olunike Adeliyi (The Expanse, Workin’ Moms) as Ruby Youngblood, Emidio Lopes (Painkiller, The Changeling) as Kelly Youngblood and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range, Reservation Dogs) as Ms. McGill.

The movie was recently rated PG-13 for some strong language, violence, suggestive material and teen drinking . The film, which was screened at TIFF, will be hitting North American shores on March 6.