Youngblood hockey movie remake gets a March release in North America

Back in 1986, director Peter Markle brought us a hockey sports drama called Youngblood , which had a cool cast that included Rob Lowe, Ed Lauter, Cynthia Gibb, Patrick Swayze, and Keanu Reeves. Just in time for that film’s fortieth anniversary, Aircraft Pictures and Dolphin Entertainment have teamed up for a remake directed by Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice). Deadline reports that Well Go USA Entertainment has picked up the U.S. distribution rights to the film and plan to bring it to theatres the same day Photon Films and Media will be giving it a theatrical release in Canada: March 6th.

Story and Cast

Markle wrote the original film with John Whitman. Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout, Seneca Aaron, and filmmaker / professional hockey player Charles Officer crafted the screenplay for the remake. Officer was expected to direct the film as well, but he passed away on December 1, 2023, at the age of 48. The story centers on hockey prodigy Dean Youngblood, who travels from Detroit to Canada to join the Hamilton Mustangs in pursuit of his professional hockey dreams. Raised on a strict diet of toughness and discipline by his father, Dean arrives with undeniable talent – and an arrogance that quickly earns him enemies. As he confronts toxic behavior both on the ice and within himself, Dean is forced to decide what kind of man and player he wants to become.

The new film’s cast includes Ashton James (Boxcutter) as Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (Longlegs) as his father Blane Youngblood, Shawn Doyle (Big Love) as Coach Chadwick, Alexandra McDonald (Night Blooms) as Jessie Chadwick, Henri Picard (The Dishwasher) as Denis Sutton, Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms) as Carl Racki, Olunike Adeliyi (The Expanse) as Ruby Youngblood, Emidio Lopes (Painkiller) as Kelly Youngblood, and Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs) as Ms. McGill. Rounding out the rest of the Hamilton Mustangs hockey team are Jonathan Valvano, Ty Neckar, Dylan Hawco, and Alexei Morita.

Aircraft Pictures’ Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen produced the film with the financial participation of Telefilm Canada and the Talent Fund, Ontario Creates, and the Shaw Rocket Fund. Dolphin Entertainment’s Bill O’Dowd and Emerson Davis serve as executive producers, alongside Allan Fung and Photon Films and Media’s Mark Slone and Zanne Devine.

Distribution

Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA, provided the following statement: “ We’re excited to introduce Youngblood to a new generation of viewers. Dean Youngblood’s journey is more than a classic sports story; it is a powerful examination of courage, identity, and the pressures that shape us. The film blends electrifying on-ice action with heartfelt character heroism, taking the audience on an emotional ride. It’s an inspiring, adrenaline-charged story that stays with you long after the final buzzer. ” Dolphin CEO Bill O’Dowd added, “ We’re thrilled to partner with Well Go USA as well as Photon Films & Media in Canada to bring Youngblood to audiences across North America. The timing of the release is ideal for marketing efforts that will coincide with both the 40th anniversary of the original film’s release as well as the Winter Olympics, where men’s hockey consistently ranks among the most-watched events, often drawing up to 30 million U.S. viewers per game. “

The Youngblood remake premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September, then Variety reported that additional photography was taking place at the Crypto.com area, home of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, in October. The Kings appear in the film, and team president Luc Robitaille said, “ Youngblood was more than just a film to me and my friends growing up, it was an obsession. It’s a film that continues to come up in conversations with hockey players and fans decades later. This new version updates the film in exciting ways for today’s audiences. We’re thrilled for our organization to be featured on-screen, and the opportunity to share our passion for the sport. “

Are you a fan of the original Youngblood, and are you interested in the remake? Let us know by leaving a comment below.