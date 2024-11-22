Jon Hamm’s Your Friends and Neighbors gets a premiere date, photos, and a Season 2 renewal ahead of the show’s Season 1 launch

Apple TV+ is betting big on Jon Hamm‘s next television project after renewing the upcoming series Your Friends and Neighbors for Season 2 before its Season 1 debut. The new drama hails from Jonathan Tropper (See, Warrior) and now has an April 11, 2025 release date. Your Friends and Neighbors stars Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Fargo, Tag) in a lead role. Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan also feature in the series as star players.

According to Deadline, whispers about a Season 2 renewal for Your Friends and Neighbors began in October, and the series’ makers are likely eyeing a spring production start. The early renewal speaks to Apple’s confidence in the series and their foresight in securing actors before they move on to other projects. With so many notable names in the cast, scheduling can quickly spiral out of control.

“After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined,” Deadline writes in their description.

“I’ve had this show in my head for years, and making it has been a dream come true,” Jonathan Tropper said about the opportunity to bring Your Friends and Neighbors to audiences. “It’s been an absolute thrill partnering with Hamm, along with Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie, to bring it to life. The support from everyone at Apple has been phenomenal, and the fact that they’ve ordered a second season before we aired our first is an incredible validation and a tribute to the work of this stellar cast, as well as the crew, writers, directors and producers who worked so hard to make this show what it is. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Not since Mad Men has Jon Hamm led a high-profile television series, so Your Friends and Neighbors is quite the affair. Apple TV+ has grown by leaps and bounds with hit series like Shrinking, Silo, Slow Horses, and Severance since its rocky launch in 2019. If Jon Hamm’s next project is as good as Apple thinks, we could have another must-see TV series on the horizon.

Will you watch Your Friends and Neighbors when it arrives on Apple TV+ on April 11, 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.