Horror Movie News

Zach Cherry, Kali Reis & more join the cast of Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Zach Cregger, Resident Evil movie, Zach Cherry, Kali ReisZach Cregger, Resident Evil movie, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis

The cast for Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil movie is coming together as THR reports that Zach Cherry (Severance), Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country), and Johnno Wilson (I Love That for You) have joined the project.

As far as who the actors will be playing, Wilson’s role is unknown, but Cherry is said to be playing a scientist at a hospital, and Reis is set to play an ex-military character that was initially written for a male actor. Austin Abrams, who appeared in Cregger’s Weapons, will star in Resident Evil, and it was announced last month that Paul Walter Hauser (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) had also joined the cast. Cregger will direct from a script he co-wrote with Shay Hatten.

Production is slated to begin mid-October in Prague.

Related
Zach Cregger says his Resident Evil movie will be an “entirely original story” but video game fans should still be happy

There have been seven live-action Resident Evil films — six led by Milla Jovovich and the 2021 reboot Welcome to Raccoon City — but Cregger has made it clear that his movie will be “an entirely original story,” unrelated to any of the previous films or the games.

When you watch it, you’ll be like, ‘This is very Zach.’ It’s just [that] it takes place in the Resident Evil world,” he explained. “I don’t think fans of the games are gonna be bummed.

Cregger continued, “I’m not gonna steal Leon and put him in an original story. I think that would be presumptuous. But I respect the games enough where I’m gonna like tell a Resident Evil story in the Resident Evil canon that still leaves everything they love intact from the games, you know what I mean? I think that when you see it, you’ll understand how I can be obsessed with original ideas and still make a movie that is an IP-based thing. I know that doesn’t make a lot of sense now, but I hope that it will later.

Weapons was an enormous success for Cregger, not to mention Warner Bros. The film grossed over $266 million worldwide and earned rave reviews. The film is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 14.

Source: THR
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,240 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Resident Evil News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News