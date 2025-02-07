Zodiac (2007) – What Happened to This Horror Movie?

The What Happened to This Horror Movie series takes a look at the 2007 true crime film Zodiac, directed by David Fincher

A new episode of our What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just been released, and with this one we’re looking into the 2007 true crime mystery thriller Zodiac (watch it HERE). Check out the video embedded above to hear all about it!

Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and based on the books Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked by Robert Graysmith, the film has the following synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks its residents. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with learning the killer’s identity and bringing him to justice. Meanwhile, Zodiac claims victim after victim and taunts the authorities with cryptic messages, cyphers and menacing phone calls.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Charles Fleischer, Zach Grenier, Philip Baker Hall, Elias Koteas, James LeGros, Donal Logue, John Carroll Lynch, Dermot Mulroney, Chloë Sevigny, John Terry, June Diane Raphael, Ciara Moriarty, Adam Goldberg, Tom Verica, Lee Norris, Jimmi Simpson, Joel Bissonnette, John Getz, John Mahon, Matt Winston, Jules Bruff, John Ennis, Patrick Scott Lewis, Pell James, Clea DuVall, Zachary Sauers, Micah Sauers, Paul Schulze, John Hemphill, Ed Setrakian, Richmond Arquette, Bob Stephenson, John Lacy, and Ione Skye star.

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: WTF Happened To This Horror Movie?

The Zodiac episode of WTF Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written, Edited, and Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by Lance Vlcek and John Fallon, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

