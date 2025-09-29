Hopps and Wilde are chasing down a snake fugitive in the new trailer for Zootopia 2

Disney has dropped the new trailer for the sequel to the hit animated film from 2016. This time, our duo is being given a make-or-break assignment from Chief Bogo and if Hopps and Wilde don’t solve this case, Bogo will end their partnership. The trailer takes us on a wild ride through their adventure as a Snake makes his way to Zootopia and the citizens freak out over his appearance.

Featuring glimpses at new and returning characters, the trailer reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and introduces a new mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).

The description reads,

“After cracking the biggest case in Zootopia’s history, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) find their partnership isn’t as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crisis counseling program. But it doesn’t take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis.

While Zootopia 2 introduces Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (voice of Fortune Feimster) and quokka therapist Dr. Fuzzby (voice of Quinta Brunson), the upcoming feature film also welcomes back a herd of characters who made their debut in the Oscar-winning film Zootopia. ‘It’s been an absolute joy to reteam with so many actors who made the first film so special, and so exciting to expand the world with our phenomenal new cast members,’ said director/writer Jared Bush (chief creative officer for Walt Disney Animation Studios). ‘I can’t wait for audiences to see what other surprises we have in store in this brand-new adventure.’”

The sequel also sports a new song tie-in. “Zoo” music and lyrics are written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin and Shakira. The song is produced by Blake Slatkin, Alex (A.C.) Castillo, Shakira and Ed Sheeran. The single “Zoo” releases on Friday, October 10. The Zootopia 2 score is composed by Academy Award-winner Michael Giacchino and launches as a part of the full soundtrack on Friday, November 21, ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Wednesday, November 26.

In addition to writing and producing the single “Zoo” with Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin appear in Zootopia 2 in special cameos as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin.

Ed Shearin (voiced by Ed Sheeran) in Walt Disney Animation’s ZOOTOPIA 2. From the Oscar-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” releases in theaters Nov. 26, 2025. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.”

Gazelle (voiced by Shakira) in Walt Disney Animation’s ZOOTOPIA 2. From the Oscar-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” releases in theaters Nov. 26, 2025. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.”

Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) in Walt Disney Animation’s ZOOTOPIA 2. From the Oscar-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” releases in theaters Nov. 26, 2025. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.”

(L-R): Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2.” From the Oscar®-winning team of Disney Animation chief creative officer Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), “Zootopia 2” opens in theaters Nov. 26. © 2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



