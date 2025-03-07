1944: Everything we know about the next Yellowstone prequel series

What Do We Know About the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1944? More than you may think. The Paramount+ series is slated to continue the origin story of the Dutton family after the conclusion of 1923. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the new addition to the Yellowstone franchise.

What is 1944 about?

While there is no official plot description for the still-in-development series, 1944 places the action roughly two decades after 1923, which was, in turn, set forty years after 1883. The original title of the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led series was 1932, and the shift to ten years earlier could have been to create room for the eventual 1940s set continuation. The action shifting right in the middle of World War II could offer a glimpse of where characters featured in 1923 would end up at the next pivotal historical moment for the United States.

Will Spencer and Alex Dutton be the main characters?

In the second season of 1923, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) were separated and reunited in Montana. With the two-decade time jump, 1944 could center on the star-crossed lovers enjoying their golden years while their children and possibly grandchildren begin the golden era of the Dutton ranch near Yellowstone National Park.

Will John Dutton be a character?

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III was born in April 1959, fifteen years after the title year in the new prequel series. Both 1883 and 1923 kept the action pretty confined to the years in their titles, but the eventual birth of the Yellowstone patriarch could be part of 1944 or a follow-up series about John’s childhood, something teased in flashbacks during the original run of Yellowstone.

How many seasons will it run?

While 1883 lasted a single season and 1923 spanned two, 1944 could be a one-and-done arc or a multi-season arc. Taylor Sheridan has liked to keep the action focused in the prequels so far, so 1944 could last for two seasons before transitioning to a 1960s set series chronicling the childhood of John Dutton III.

Who will star in the series?

Nothing has been announced regarding the characters or cast of 1944 since the revelations in store for the second season of 1923 will likely factor into the next series’s theme. I would venture to guess that a new cast could be brought in to play any characters from 1923 as older adults, but we will wait and see.

What else do we know?

It seems likely that Taylor Sheridan will script all episodes of 1944 as he did in 1883 and 1923. 1923 was the most expensive Sheridan-created series to date, and if 1944 incorporates World War II sequences, the new prequel could eclipse that record. Until the finale of 1923 airs, we will be theorizing and guessing what will come next, but stay tuned for more as it develops.

When will we see it?

While 1923 was initially known as 1932 until the conclusion of 1883, and two years elapsed between seasons of the Roaring Twenties-set prequel, we have a ways to go before 1944 becomes a sure thing. Taylor Sheridan likes to work efficiently, but it seems unlikely that the series will begin production until late 2025, which puts an on-screen premiere likely for late 2026.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about 1944 and your favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel? Let us know in the comments, click like, and subscribe to follow all our latest original videos.