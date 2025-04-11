1923’s Brandon Sklenar would love to reprise his role as an older Spencer in 1944

The Dutton family saga will continue with 1944. The newest Yellowstone spin-off will further the exploration into the family’s history after the other prequels, 1883 and 1923, have concluded their arcs. The Hollywood Reporter recently spoke with 1923 star Brandon Sklenar as the show came to an end. Although it seemed clear cut that his character, Spencer Dutton, is the grandfather to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III, Sklenar insists that there might be more to it, “One would assume what it is at the end of the finale, but it still hasn’t been confirmed. So I guess we’ll have to wait for 1944. Hopefully, they’ll reveal that in the first episode, and we won’t have to wait an entire series for confirmation of who John Dutton III’s grandfather is.”

While Sklenar is waiting on the confirmation, he also mentions that he would love to come back and play an older Spencer for the next prequel, 1944. He proclaimed, “ Give me some gout, a little hunch and some salt and pepper. I’ll gravel the voice up a bit. If it comes around, I’d love to do it. I really would. I definitely don’t want to say goodbye to Spencer. I love that guy. “

Doing this kind of transformative character work would give Sklenar the chance to emulate his favorite actor, Christian Bale, who he worked with on Vice, and got to see his process in becoming Dick Cheney. Recently, Sklenar had also said that he would love to play Batman for James Gunn’s new DCU, as he also loved Bale’s run as the dark knight. Sklenar explained, “I have my own ideas on the character, if that ever comes to fruition. He was my favorite comic book character as a child, and he’s superior because he is a real man. I think there’s a lot more to explore there, and there’s a way to do it that makes it very real. So, if it ever comes around, I would gladly take that torch, and I would not take it lightly.”