1944: Everything we know about the next Yellowstone prequel series

What Do We Know About the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1944? More than you may think. The Paramount+ series is slated to continue the origin story of the Dutton family after the conclusion of 1923. From plot, casting news, and more, let’s dive in and look at what is coming up in the new addition to the Yellowstone franchise.

What is 1944 about?

While there is no official plot description for the still-in-development series, 1944 places the action roughly two decades after 1923, which was, in turn, set forty years after 1883. The original title of the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led series was 1932, and the shift to ten years earlier could have been to create room for the eventual 1940s set continuation. The action shifting right in the middle of World War II could offer a glimpse of where characters featured in 1923 would end up at the next pivotal historical moment for the United States.

Will Spencer Dutton be the main character?

In the second season of 1923, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) were separated and reunited in Montana, only with her to tragically die in the final episode due to frostbite, but not before she gave birth to baby John Dutton, who would be the character Kevin Costner played on Yellowstone’s father (who was played in a flashback by Dabney Coleman). It would make sense for the now 21-year-old John to be the new lead, although the door is open for a middle-aged Spencer to return, hopefully played by Sklenar.

How many seasons will it run?

While 1883 lasted a single season and 1923 spanned two, 1944 could be a one-and-done arc or a multi-season arc. Taylor Sheridan has liked to keep the action focused in the prequels so far, so 1944 could last for two seasons before transitioning to a 1960s set series chronicling the childhood of John Dutton III.

Who will star in the series?

Nothing has been announced regarding the characters or cast of 1944 since the revelations in store for the second season of 1923 will likely factor into the next series’s theme. I would venture to guess that a new cast could be brought in to play any characters from 1923 as older adults, but we will wait and see. Michelle Randolph, whose Elizabeth was one of the few to survive the season, would theoretically return. Here’s a theory: in the finale of 1923, it was mentioned that Spencer eventually had another son with a widow he did not marry. Could that be a reference to Elizabeth, who was married to his baby brother, Jack? I also wouldn’t expect Harrison Ford or Helen Mirren to return for 1944, as their characters would be nearing 100. Then again, who knows? Ford’s Jacob, while sitting on death’s door for much of the first season, proved to be surprisingly durable. If either were to return though, my money is on Mirren, under a ton of old-age makeup, playing a crotchety, 100-year-old Cara.

What else do we know?

It seems likely that Taylor Sheridan will script all episodes of 1944 as he did in 1883 and 1923. 1923 was the most expensive Sheridan-created series to date, and if 1944 incorporates World War II sequences, the new prequel could eclipse that record. Until the finale of 1923 airs, we will be theorizing and guessing what will come next, but stay tuned for more as it develops.

When will we see it?

While 1923 was initially known as 1932 until the conclusion of 1883, and two years elapsed between seasons of the Roaring Twenties-set prequel, we have a ways to go before 1944 becomes a sure thing. Taylor Sheridan likes to work efficiently, but it seems unlikely that the series will begin production until late 2025, which puts an on-screen premiere likely for late 2026.