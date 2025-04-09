Brandon Sklenar says it’s a “childhood dream” to play Batman

We’ll get a full glimpse into what James Gunn has in store for the newly minted DCU (more specifically the “Gods and Monsters” chapter) when Superman hits theaters in July, but we can’t help but want to look ahead even further. And one of those projects, The Brave and the Bold, will reintroduce Batman to the big screen. Now that we know Robert Pattinson is out, who can we expect to be called with the Bat-Signal? Brandon Sklenar has officially thrown himself into the mix.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Brandon Sklenar (who plays Spencer Dutton on Paramount+’s 1923 said he has dreams of playing Batman. “Let’s keep running with that! That’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid – and I’ve never even talked about it – It just started happening and I was like, ‘This is cool!’ And now, maybe, hopefully, it happens one day. I’d love to do it. It’s literally a childhood dream to do something like that, specifically that character. If I [were] ever to do any type of thing in the superhero space, that’s what it would be.”

So what are the chances of Brandon Sklenar playing Batman? For starters, there’s going to be a lot of competition, as Reacher’s Alan Ritchson – a DC alum from the Smallville days – has been pushing for the role for quite a while now, while Jake Gyllenhaal has also shown interest). But Sklenar thinks he might be on the radar and is ready to bring something new to the character. “I think there’s some awareness of me on some level, probably. But yeah, I know they’re a ways away from doing that. But yeah, obviously, the little kid in me, and the adult me is, like, ‘This is cool!’ And I have a bunch of ideas. Anyway, it’d be cool.”

It will be a while until we hear official casting news for The Brave and the Bold, but we do know that It and The Flash director Andy Muschietti is at the helm and it will avoid giving us yet another retelling of Batman’s origin story.

How do you think Brandon Sklenar would do as Batman? Does he seem like a strong fit or should the cowl fit another man?