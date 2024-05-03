1994’s The Crow flies back to theaters for 30th anniversary

1994’s The Crow will be released back in theaters for two days only to mark the 30th anniversary of the cult favorite.

It can’t rain all the time…Even less frequent are 30th anniversary celebrations. But this month, Cinemark will be honoring one of the best films of 1994 — which is really saying something — by releasing The Crow back into theaters for a special engagement.

Cinemark recently announced that Alex Proyas’ adaptation of James O’Barr’s gothic comic series The Crow is being resurrected for the big screen on May 29th and 30th, just two weeks after its official 30th anniversary. The presentation is part of the “Scream Greats Series” courtesy of Paramount Scares and Fangoria.

The Crow would take in $50.6 at the domestic box office, positioning it as one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of 1994. On opening weekend it grossed $11.8 million, making it number one, no doubt partly due to interest in the accidental shooting death of star Brandon Lee, whose own father Bruce also died prematurely (at 32). Brandon Lee was just 28 when he died as a result of an unfortunate shooting incident on the set, a tragedy that put The Crow back into the spotlight following the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Huthcins on the set of Rust.

1994’s The Crow would also have some renewed interest due to the upcoming version starring Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven. But that movie has generated far less buzz than the studio and filmmakers hoped, with even original director Proyas criticizing the look of Skarsgård’s Draven. This version has been developing in some form or another for more than 15 years…and while it could surprise us, it’s probably safe to say that Rupert Sanders’ movie won’t be celebrated 30 years on.

Here is The Crow’s official synopsis, as per Cinemark: “The modern-gothic original that entranced audiences and critics alike, The Crow tells the tale of a young musician brutally murdered alongside his beloved fiancée, only to be risen from the grave by a mysterious crow. Seeking revenge, he battles a criminal underground that must answer for its crimes. Adapted from the comic book saga of the same name, this action-packed thriller from director Alex Proyas (Dark City) features hypnotic style, dazzling visuals, and a soulful performance by the late Brandon Lee.”

Are you a fan of 1994’s The Crow? Will you be checking it out when it hits Cinemark later this month?