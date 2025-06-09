2012 (2009) – What Happened to This Sci-Fi Disaster Movie?

A new episode of the What Happened to This Horror Movie? video series has just arrived online, and in this one we’re looking back at the 2009 sci-fi disaster movie 2012 (watch it HERE). To hear all about it, check out the video embedded above!

Directed by Roland Emmerich, who wrote the screenplay with Harald Kloser (who also composed the score), 2012 has the following synopsis: Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. When the global cataclysm finally occurs, failed writer Jackson Curtis tries to lead his family to safety as the world starts falling apart. The film stars John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Thandiwe Newton, Tom McCarthy, George Segal, Danny Glover, and Woody Harrelson.

This is what the What Happened to This Horror Movie series is all about: Hollywood has had its fair share of historically troubled productions. Whether it was casting changes, actor deaths, fired directors, in-production rewrites, constant delays, budget cuts or studio edits, these films had every intention to be a blockbuster, but were beset with unforeseen disasters. Sometimes huge hits, sometimes box office bombs. Either way, we have to ask: What Happened To This Horror Movie?

The 2012 episode of What Happened to This Horror Movie? was Written by Eric Walkuski, Edited by Paul Bookstaber, Narrated by Tyler Nichols, Produced by John Fallon and Andrew Hatfield, and Executive Produced by Berge Garabedian.

A couple of the previous episodes of the show can be seen below. To see more, head over to our JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channel – and subscribe while you’re there!

What do you think of 2012? Let us know by leaving a comment!