And the 2024 Golden Schmoes winners are…

The 23rd edition of the Golden Schmoes voting period ended at midnight, and now we’ve got a full list of all of the winners chosen by our readers! The longest-running, fan-voted awards on the internet, the winners are always very interesting in that they reveal, in surprising ways, both the divide between fans and traditional voting bodies (like the Academy) and their similarities at times. This year, we didn’t have any record-breakers in terms of the most awarded films, with Deadpool & Wolverine earning 7 nods, while The Substance earned 5, and Dune: Part Two earned 4 (although they were the most important wins of the bunch, with it taking the top categories like Best Picture and Director). The all-time champ for the most wins ever for The Golden Schmoes is still The Dark Knight, with 12 wins.

Both Dune: Part Two and The Substance are Academy favourites this year, while Deadpool & Wolverine was mostly overlooked. However, one movie that’s beloved by the Academy, Emilia Perez, was seemingly hated by our voters, who “awarded” it two dubious prizes: Most Overrated and Worst Film of the Year (although Madame Web was a close second).

Check out all the winners below, and head over to the Golden Schmoes site to see the runner-ups!

MOST WINS:

Deadpool & Wolverine: 7

The Substance: 5

Dune: Part Two: 4

Favorite Movie

– Dune: Part Two

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– The Substance

– Nosferatu

– Wicked Worst Movie

– Madame Web

– Joker: Folie a Deux

– Borderlands

– Kraven the Hunter

– Emilia Perez Best Director

– Denis Villeneuve: Dune Part Two

– Coralie Fargeat: The Substance

– Robert Eggers: Nosferatu

– Sean Baker: Anora

– Brady Corbet: The Brutalist Best Screenplay

– The Substance

– Conclave

– Dune Part Two

– Anora

– The Brutalist Most Overrated Movie

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– Wicked

– Emilia Perez

– Inside Out 2

– Gladiator 2 Most Underrated Movie

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– The Fall Guy

– Civil War

– Saturday Night

– Transformers One Trippiest Movie

– The Substance

– I Saw the TV Glow

– Longlegs

– Nosferatu

– Megalopolis Best Comedy

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– The Fall Guy

– Anora

– Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

– Saturday Night Best Horror

– The Substance

– Longlegs

– Nosferatu

– Alien: Romulus

– Smile 2 Best Animated

– The Wild Robot

– Inside Out 2

– Flow

– Transformers One

– Moana 2

Best Sci-Fi Flick

– Dune: Part Two

– Alien: Romulus

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

– The Wild Robot Best Special Effects

– Dune: Part Two

– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

– Alien: Romulus

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– Wicked Biggest Disappointment

– Joker: Folie a Deux

– Gladiator II

– Kraven the Hunter

– Madame Web

– Argylle Biggest Surprise

– The Substance

– Wicked

– The First Omen

– The Wild Robot

– Twisters Best Actor

– Timothee Chalamet: Dune Part Two

– Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Hugh Jackman: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Ralph Fiennes: Conclave

– Adrien Brody: The Brutalist Best Actress

– Lily-Rose Depp: Nosferatu

– Anya Taylor-Joy: Furiosa

– Mikey Madison: Anora

– Demi Moore: The Substance

– Cynthia Erivo: Wicked

Best Supporting Actor

– Kieran Culkin: A Real Pain

– Chris Hemsworth: Furiosa

– Yuri Borisov: Anora

– Nicolas Cage: Longlegs

– Denzel Washington: Gladiator II Best Supporting Actress

– Ariana Grande: Wicked

– Monica Barbaro: A Complete Unknown

– Margaret Qualley: The Substance

– Rebecca Ferguson: Dune: Part Two

– Felicity Jones: The Brutalist Breakthrough Performance

– Mikey Madison: Anora

– Yura Borisov: Anora

– Maisy Stella: My Old Ass

– David Jonsson: Alien: Romulus

– Lily Rose-Depp: Nosferatu Favorite Celebrity

– Hugh Jackman

– Ryan Reynolds

– Timothee Chalamet

– Zendaya

– Demi Moore Coolest Character

– Deadpool: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Wolverine: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Blade: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Feyd: Dune Part Two

– Beetlejuice: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Best Music

– Dune: Part Two

– Wicked

– Challengers

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– The Wild Robot Favorite Poster

– Dune: Part Two

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– Alien: Romulus

– Nosferatu

– The Substance Best Trailer

– Deadpool & Wolverine

– Dune: Part Two

– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

– Alien: Romulus

– Nosferatu Most Memorable Scene

– Opening Credits: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Ending: The Substance

– Paul Rides the Sandworm: Dune Part Two

– Longlegs reveal: Longlegs

– Nosferatu’s Castle: Nosferatu Best Action Sequence

– Paul vs Feyd: Dune Part Two

– Bye, Bye, Bye: Deadpool & Wolverine

– War Right Chase: Furiosa

– Deadpool Corps: Deadpool & Wolverine

– Nightclub Battle: Monkey Man Best Line of the Year

– You Fought Well Atreides: Dune Part Two

– If You Feel It, Chase It: Twisters

– What Kind of American Are You: Civil War

– My Thy Knife Chip & Shatter: Dune Part Two

– I Am Marvel Jesus: Deadpool & Wolverine

Check out all our previous winners below (we skipped 2020 due to the pandemic)!

PAST WINNERS:

2023/ 2022/ 2021/ 2019/ 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 /2012 / 2011 / 2010 / 2009 / 2008 / 2007 / 2006 / 2005 / 2004 / 2003 / 2002 / 2001