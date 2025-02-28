And the 2024 Golden Schmoes winners are…

The winners of the 23rd annual Golden Schmoes are here!

By

The 23rd edition of the Golden Schmoes voting period ended at midnight, and now we’ve got a full list of all of the winners chosen by our readers! The longest-running, fan-voted awards on the internet, the winners are always very interesting in that they reveal, in surprising ways, both the divide between fans and traditional voting bodies (like the Academy) and their similarities at times. This year, we didn’t have any record-breakers in terms of the most awarded films, with Deadpool & Wolverine earning 7 nods, while The Substance earned 5, and Dune: Part Two earned 4 (although they were the most important wins of the bunch, with it taking the top categories like Best Picture and Director). The all-time champ for the most wins ever for The Golden Schmoes is still The Dark Knight, with 12 wins.

Both Dune: Part Two and The Substance are Academy favourites this year, while Deadpool & Wolverine was mostly overlooked. However, one movie that’s beloved by the Academy, Emilia Perez, was seemingly hated by our voters, who “awarded” it two dubious prizes: Most Overrated and Worst Film of the Year (although Madame Web was a close second).

Check out all the winners below, and head over to the Golden Schmoes site to see the runner-ups!

MOST WINS:

Deadpool & Wolverine: 7

The Substance: 5

Dune: Part Two: 4

Favorite Movie
– Dune: Part Two
– Deadpool & Wolverine
– The Substance
– Nosferatu
– Wicked		Worst Movie
– Madame Web
– Joker: Folie a Deux
– Borderlands
– Kraven the Hunter
– Emilia Perez
Best Director
– Denis Villeneuve: Dune Part Two
– Coralie Fargeat: The Substance
– Robert Eggers: Nosferatu
– Sean Baker: Anora
– Brady Corbet: The Brutalist		Best Screenplay
The Substance
– Conclave
– Dune Part Two
– Anora
– The Brutalist
Most Overrated Movie
– Deadpool & Wolverine
– Wicked
– Emilia Perez
– Inside Out 2
– Gladiator 2		Most Underrated Movie
– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
– The Fall Guy
– Civil War
– Saturday Night
– Transformers One
Trippiest Movie
The Substance
– I Saw the TV Glow
– Longlegs
– Nosferatu
– Megalopolis		Best Comedy
Deadpool & Wolverine
– The Fall Guy
– Anora
– Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice
– Saturday Night
Best Horror
– The Substance
– Longlegs
Nosferatu
– Alien: Romulus
– Smile 2		Best Animated
– The Wild Robot
– Inside Out 2
– Flow
– Transformers One
– Moana 2
Best Sci-Fi Flick
Dune: Part Two
– Alien: Romulus
– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
– The Wild Robot		Best Special Effects
Dune: Part Two
– Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
– Alien: Romulus
– Deadpool & Wolverine
– Wicked
Biggest Disappointment
Joker: Folie a Deux
– Gladiator II
– Kraven the Hunter
– Madame Web
– Argylle		Biggest Surprise
The Substance
– Wicked
– The First Omen
– The Wild Robot
– Twisters
Best Actor
– Timothee Chalamet: Dune Part Two
– Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool & Wolverine
– Hugh Jackman: Deadpool & Wolverine
– Ralph Fiennes: Conclave
– Adrien Brody: The Brutalist		Best Actress
– Lily-Rose Depp: Nosferatu
– Anya Taylor-Joy: Furiosa
– Mikey Madison: Anora
Demi Moore: The Substance
– Cynthia Erivo: Wicked
Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin: A Real Pain
– Chris Hemsworth: Furiosa
– Yuri Borisov: Anora
– Nicolas Cage: Longlegs
– Denzel Washington: Gladiator II		Best Supporting Actress
– Ariana Grande: Wicked
Monica Barbaro: A Complete Unknown
 Margaret Qualley: The Substance
Rebecca Ferguson: Dune: Part Two
– Felicity Jones: The Brutalist
Breakthrough Performance
– Mikey Madison: Anora
– Yura Borisov: Anora
– Maisy Stella: My Old Ass
– David Jonsson: Alien: Romulus
– Lily Rose-Depp: Nosferatu		Favorite Celebrity
– Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds
– Timothee Chalamet
– Zendaya
– Demi Moore
Coolest Character
– Deadpool: Deadpool & Wolverine
Wolverine: Deadpool & Wolverine
– Blade: Deadpool & Wolverine
– Feyd: Dune Part Two
– Beetlejuice: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice		Best Music
– Dune: Part Two
– Wicked
– Challengers
Deadpool & Wolverine
– The Wild Robot
Favorite Poster
– Dune: Part Two
Deadpool & Wolverine
– Alien: Romulus
– Nosferatu
– The Substance		Best Trailer
Deadpool & Wolverine
– Dune: Part Two
– Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
– Alien: Romulus
– Nosferatu
Most Memorable Scene
Opening Credits: Deadpool & Wolverine
– Ending: The Substance
Paul Rides the Sandworm: Dune Part Two
– Longlegs reveal: Longlegs
– Nosferatu’s Castle: Nosferatu		Best Action Sequence
– Paul vs Feyd: Dune Part Two
– Bye, Bye, Bye: Deadpool & Wolverine
War Right Chase: Furiosa
– Deadpool Corps: Deadpool & Wolverine
– Nightclub Battle: Monkey Man
Best Line of the Year
– You Fought Well Atreides: Dune Part Two
– If You Feel It, Chase It: Twisters
What Kind of American Are You: Civil War
– My Thy Knife Chip & Shatter: Dune Part Two
– I Am Marvel Jesus: Deadpool & Wolverine

Check out all our previous winners below (we skipped 2020 due to the pandemic)!

PAST WINNERS:

2023/ 2022/ 2021/ 2019/ 2018 / 2017 / 2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 /2012 / 2011 / 2010 / 2009 / 2008 / 2007 / 2006 / 2005 / 2004 / 2003 / 2002 / 2001

