The Golden Schmoes are here! Nominate Your Favorites Now!

Are you unhappy with this year’s Oscar nominations? Has awards season started to rub you the wrong way, with the voting branches seemingly more out of touch than ever? Now’s your chance to have your say on the best movies and performances of the year with JoBlo’s The Golden Schmoes! Now celebrating our 23rd year, The Golden Schmoes is the internet’s longest-running fan-voted awards and a chance for the people who actually shell out money to see movies in theatres (or on streaming) to vote for what they think are the most outstanding films of the year.

Voting for nominees starts NOW and closes Feb 22nd (at 11:59 pm EST) and will take place on the official site. We’ll announce the official nominees on Feb 24th and you can begin VOTING for the winners from February 24th through the 27th (until 12am ET). Winners will be announced on February 28th at 10am ET – just a few days before the Oscars!

If you need a refresher on which movies came out in 2024, you can find all of the major releases right here.

You can vote for each individual award below or CLICK HERE to access our nomination form in whole, award-by-award.

Check out all our previous winners below (we skipped 2020 due to the pandemic), and when you’re good and ready, head over and start nominating!

PAST WINNERS:

