2025 Summer Horror Movie Preview

It’s that time of the year when studios release their big Summer blockbusters, hoping to rake in the dough. But with large tentpole releases struggling, there seems to be a shift in the kinds of films we’re getting. Sure, we’re still getting our usual slew of Superhero fare, but the horror genre has never looked better. Horror has been such a proven commodity that it feels like we have more summer horror releases than ever before. And I can’t blame studios as horror has been a consistent moneymaker, usually for pretty cheap. So let’s parse through all the releases, and see which are worth a trip to the theater for. And a recent trailer may have dropped one off this list. Proving that not all trailers help build anticipation: some kill it completely.

Now let’s get into our 10 most anticipated horror movies of Summer 2025.

Clown in a Cornfield – May 9th

Based on the book series of the same name, you’re either down for a film called “Clown in a Cornfield” or you’ve already started scrolling. It’s a pretty basic concept about Frendo the Clown taking out teenagers in a midwestern town. Chris Bumbray reviewed this a few months ago, and I was lucky enough to see it already as well, and it’s an absolute blast. This is a slasher that general audiences can really latch onto. Slasherheads needs to go in with reasonable expectations, though, as it’s rather tame overall.

Final Destination: Bloodlines – May 16th

After 13 long years, the Final Destination series finally returns! Everything that’s come out so far makes it look like they’re flipping the formula on its head and changing some rules, so I’m going into this a bit more trepedatious than others. I’m a massive fan of the franchise (as evidenced by all the videos I’ve done on it on our Horror Youtube Channel) and just hope it gets a proper return that doesn’t ruin the films that came before it. I’m grateful to get a big screen send off for Tony Todd.

Bring Her Back – May 30th

The creators of Talk To Me are back with their follow-up film, and it already has the internet abuzz. With a unique marketing campaign and an absolutely stellar leading lady in Sally Hawkins, this horror film takes a look at a brother and sister, and the terrifying ritual their foster mother is putting them through. This looks genuinely creepy in a way that few films can achieve. Here’s hoping that the Philippou Brothers pull it off again.

Dangerous Animals – June 6th

This may just be my most anticipated film of the entire summer. A serial killer that uses sharks to kill his victims? Sign me right the fuck up! Jai Courtney and Hassie Harrison star in this gripping thriller about a surfer kidnapped by a deranged psychopath and tied up on his boat. She has to escape before being fed to the hungry sharks around the boat. I adore any kind of shark thriller as they tend to be really entertaining, even if the quality is questionable (we’ll get into that later). The FX work looks great here and it looks to have a great grasp on how to utilize the sharks without them looking fake and cheap.

28 Years Later – June 20th

Danny Boyle returns to the franchise (I guess we can call it that now) that he helped create. As the title states, this is set 28 years after the original film and its outbreak, zeroing in on a small island, separated from the infection. A father (Aaron Taylor Johnson) and his son leave the safeties of the island for some sort of…manhood ritual? That’s what the trailers make it seem like. Not much longer till we find out for sure, but it sounds like we won’t see Cillian Murphy showing up in this planned trilogy until at least the second film, as he’s been confirmed to not be in this one.

M3GaN 2.0 – June 27th

This is only here because of you people, and I am absolutely dreading it. This trailer plays before damn near every single movie that I see and it has become the bane of my existence. I hated the first film and can’t stand this “wink at the camera” style of filmmaking. The fact that they’re going the T2 route, having M-3-gen (sound it out) become a hero to take down a more advanced version just has me yawning. Here’s hoping the TikTok dance was worth our cinematic integrity.

Together – August 1st

Husband/Wife duo Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in this horror film that I’ve honestly been staying away from, ever since I heard it has body horror. So let’s look at what the brief description says: “After moving to the countryside, a supernatural encounter starts to transform a couple’s love, their lives, and their flesh.” Sign me right up.

Weapons – August 8th

Steeped in mystery, Weapons definitely has one of the best marketing campaigns of any of the films on this list. We recently got an awesome trailer, and we still know very little, just that a bunch of kids in Julia Garner’s class disappeared in the middle of the night, and it looks like the town is blaming her. This is one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer and for good reason: Zach Cregger is proving to be a formidable name in the world of horror.

The Toxic Avenger – August 29th

After what feels like eternity of waiting, we’re finally getting to see Peter Dinklage as Toxie in this reboot of the cult classic. Co-starring Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood, Macon Blair’s remake transforms a downtrodden janitor into a gross and grimey superhero. People who have seen it seem to love it, and the trailer looks like the same kind of fun we got from the Street Trash remake last year.

The Shallows (2025) – ????

Everyone remembers the Blake Lively movie from 2016 right? It was a pretty decent shark thriller that left a decent impression on folks. So I’m sure none of us expected China to remake it, and give it a Groundhog’s Day-style twist, with the shark killing our protagonist over and over again. But that’s exactly what they did and it looks absolutely glorious. This is the only film on the list without its release date officially announced but come on: like they’re not going to release a shark movie in the summer?! Keep your eyes here on JoBlo.com for the eventual release announcement and review.

