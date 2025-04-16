Horror Movie News

The Shallows gets a Chinese remake with a sci-fi twist

By
Posted 5 hours ago
The shark thriller The Shallows has gotten a Chinese remake that puts a sci-fi twist on the concept of the 2016 filmThe shark thriller The Shallows has gotten a Chinese remake that puts a sci-fi twist on the concept of the 2016 film

Last year, the 1997 “nature run amok” thriller Anaconda got a Chinese remake that pit a group of circus performers against a giant snake. The year before that, the Syfy creature feature Sharktopus got a Chinese remake. And this year, it’s the shark thriller The Shallows‘ turn to get the Chinese remake treatment… and this one gives the concept a sci-fi twist. You can watch the trailer in the embed above.

Released in 2016, the original The Shallows was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay written by Anthony Jaswinski and starred Blake Lively as a young woman who is dealing with the recent death of her mother. While surfing on an isolated beach, she gets stranded 20 yards off shore on a buoy. What lies between her and the shore is a huge great white shark. Other actors appear in the movie – Ava Dean, Óscar Jaenada, Brett Cullen, Sedona Legge, Pablo Calva, Janelle Bailey, Chelsea Moody, Angelo Josue Lozano Corzo, Joseph Salas, Diego Espejel – but for the most part, The Shallows was a one-woman show, focused on Lively’s solo struggle to get away from the shark… or kill it.

Directed by Banchang Xia (Dune Devils), the remake stars Xiaoyun Chen (Missing Persons), Sinan Li (Ni Jiu Zai Wo Shen Bian), Sen Wang (Novoland: Pearl Eclipse), and Peng Bi Yao (Medical Examiner Dr. Qin: Blood Red Wedding).

There’s not a lot of information available of the Chinese remake of The Shallows, but our friends at Bloody Disgusting point out that the folks at The Arty Dans have already watched and reviewed the film, sharing the following snippet: “Like the Chinese remake of Sharktopus that used the creature and military weapon concept but created an original story, this movie does the same – keeping the elements of the shark and the survival component but adding in a sci-fi twist about Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality. … Clocking in at 73 minutes, there is entertainment a-plenty in this title, with a rather bloodthirsty opening 20 or so minutes as our doctor is repeatedly killed by the shark. The movie gets a little philosophical towards the middle, well about as philosophical as a Chinese web movie could get, which makes for a rather drab middle third, but picks up the pace when the shark is re-introduced into the movie.

Are you interested in seeing a Chinese remake of The Shallows that gives the concept a sci-fi twist? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

The Shallows

Tags: , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor

Favorite Movies

The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes

Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,203 Articles Published

Latest The Shallows News

See More
under Paris

JoBlo Originals

The Best Shark Movies Ever Made

Posted 1 week ago
With Netflix’s Under Paris a smash hit, ranking among the streamer’s most popular movies ever, we take a deep dive into the Shark sub-genre.

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Accountant 2
  3. Havoc
  4. Sinners
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Eric dane

Pop Culture

Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS at 52

Posted 5 days ago
Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease.