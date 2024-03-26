Anaconda remake trailer: Chinese film pits circus performers against a giant snake

Three and a half years ago, Sony’s Columbia Pictures announced that they were developing a reboot / reimagining of the 1997 “nature run amok” thriller Anaconda (watch it HERE), with the intention of “taking what was a simple and relatively cheap programmer with a B-movie concept and event-izing it in scope and budget.” Tom Gormican is on board to write (and possibly direct) the film as his follow-up to the well-received action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and we’ve heard that this new take on the concept of Anaconda might be taking a meta approach, with “actors playing loose fictional versions of themselves who go off to make an Anaconda movie and all hell breaks loose.” There was a rumor that Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd had been offered roles in the film… But while we wait to see how that project is going to pan out, Sony Pictures has already teamed up with Canno Studio Pictures and Xiang Bros Studios to produce a Chinese remake of Anaconda! The film was released on March 1st, and you can watch the trailer in the embed above.

The Chinese Anaconda remake (which is also known as Hundred Poisons Rampage) has the following synopsis according to the folks at The Arty Dans, who have already seen the movie and written up a review of it: A group of circus performers, on their way to what they think is a new performance location, become stranded in a lush rainforest after the boat they were on, and the captain leading the way, are eaten and destroyed by an anaconda with a special red marking. They cross paths with a deadly poacher who is hunting the anaconda, who realises that he might now have enough bait to catch him. But being circus performers, they have a few survival tricks up their sleeves.

Qiuliang Xiang and Hesheng Xiang directed the film, which stars Terence Yin, Nita Lei, Ruoyan Xia, Zi Qi Wang, Xingchen Wang, and Paul Che.

The original Anaconda was directed by Luis Llosa from a script by Hans Bauer, Jim Cash, and Jack Epps Jr. It had the following synopsis: Filmmaker Terri Flores is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her crew, which includes an anthropologist and a cameraman, come across Paul, who is stranded on the riverbank. He offers to help them find the tribe, but his secretive behavior puts everyone on edge. They realize too late that he’s using them to find a legendary anaconda that’s worth a fortune — if they can catch it. That one had an impressive cast list that included Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, Owen Wilson, Kari Wuhrer, Vincent Castellanos, and Danny Trejo.

I would have been on board to watch a Chinese remake of Anaconda anyway, but they definitely increased my hype by deciding to pit a group of circus performers against the giant snake in this one.

