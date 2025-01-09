Empire Magazine’s new cover of 28 Years Later gives you a close-up look at the field zombie from the trailer

A debate raged online as to whether a quick shot of a zombie was Cillian Murphy, now the movie has released a new picture for Empire’s cover.

By
Cillian Murphy is not playing the emaciated infected person shown in the recently released 28 Years Later trailer

28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland have finally reunited to make a sequel to their zombie movie classic. As we reported earlier last year, this sequel, which is set up at Sony, is going to be called 28 Years Later – and it’s meant to launch a whole trilogy of 28 Days Later sequels. The theatrical release date is June 20… and it has been said that 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy returns for this film “in a surprising way.”

As the trailer dropped, there was a quick shot of an emaciated zombie that caused many viewers to double-take. Commenters online wondered if Cillian Murphy would have some sort of surprising appearance as an infected person. A debate began online on whether that infected person in that quick clip was actually Murphy. Empire Magazine has now revealed a new look at 28 Years Later with their cover featuring a good look at the field zombie. Empire posted on their social media, “The rage has only just begun. Danny Boyle is back with #28YearsLater – unleashing a new era of the flesh-eating saga. Empire enters the apocalypse with Boyle, Alex Garland, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and more. On sale Thurs 16 January.”

28 Years Later Empire

The cast of 28 Years Later also includes Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). In the original film, Murphy played bicycle courier Jim, who wakes up from a coma to find himself in an apocalyptic England that’s overrun by people who have been infected by a rage virus.

Garland also wrote the screenplay for the sequel that will come after 28 Years Later. Of the two 28 Years Later projects currently in the works, Boyle only planned to direct the first one. For the second film, he has passed the helm over to Candyman and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta – and that sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, has already wrapped production.

When 28 Years Later came up during an interview with IndieWire, Fiennes decided to go ahead and tell us all about it: “Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.“

Thanks to their deal with Sony, each of these new films will be receiving a theatrical release and will have budgets in the $60 million range. 28 Years Later has a budget of $75 million.

Boyle and Garland are producing 28 Years Later with Bernie Bellew, original producer Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice, who was the head of Fox Searchlight Pictures when that company backed 28 Days Later. Murphy is executive producing.

Source: X
Tags: , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Danny Boyle kicks off a trilogy with 28 Years Later, and while the second film is directed by Nia DaCosta, Boyle is likely to direct Part 3
28 Years Later Part 3 likely to be directed by Danny Boyle
The opening scene from the R.L. Stine-inspired series Goosebumps: The Vanishing goes back to 1994 Brooklyn with Beastie Boys on the soundtrack
Goosebumps: The Vanishing opening scene takes us back to 1994 Brooklyn
The TV series It: Welcome to Derry is planned to be a three season journey into the past, going further back each season
It: Welcome to Derry will go further into the past each season
Cillian Murphy is not playing the emaciated infected person shown in the recently released 28 Years Later trailer
Empire Magazine’s new cover of 28 Years Later gives you a close-up look at the field zombie from the trailer
View All

About the Author

2174 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest 28 Years Later News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles