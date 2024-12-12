Conclave and Wicked earn the most nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards

Conclave

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the film nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards, and the mystery thriller Conclave and the stage musical adaptation Wicked are leading the pack this year, with 11 nominations going to each of them. Dune Part Two and the musical thriller Emilia Pérez follow close behind, with 10 nominations each. The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will be broadcast live on E! on Sunday, January 12th, from 7:00 to 10:00pm ET / PT. The gala is being held in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The show will also be available to stream the next day on the Peacock streaming service. And by the way, JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray is one of the critics whose votes are being counted for this event!

CCA CEO Joey Berlin provided the following statement: “This year brought us an incredible wealth of storytelling and performances, leading to indescribably close races for nominations. We are honored to be able to celebrate our landmark 30th year of the Critics Choice Awards with this talented group of nominees and are thrilled to bring viewers our best show yet. Knowing how close the balloting for nominations was, we anticipate an exciting evening of high drama on January 12.

The full list of film category nominations can be found below:

BEST PICTURE 

A Complete Unknown 

Anora 

The Brutalist 

Conclave 

Dune: Part Two 

Emilia Pérez 

Nickel Boys 

Sing Sing 

The Substance 

Wicked

BEST ACTOR 

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer 

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing 

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave 

Hugh Grant – Heretic 

BEST ACTRESS 

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked 

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez 

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths 

Angelina Jolie – Maria 

Mikey Madison – Anora 

Demi Moore – The Substance 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Yura Borisov – Anora 

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing 

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist 

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson 

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked 

Margaret Qualley – The Substance 

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave 

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS 

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz 

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass 

Izaac Wang – Didi 

Alisha Weir – Abigail 

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE 

Anora 

Conclave 

Emilia Pérez 

Saturday Night 

Sing Sing 

Wicked 

BEST DIRECTOR 

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 

Sean Baker – Anora 

Edward Berger – Conclave 

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist 

Jon M. Chu – Wicked 

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY 

Sean Baker – Anora 

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain 

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY 

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing 

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys 

Peter Straughan – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu  

Alice Brooks – Wicked 

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist  

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave  

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two  

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys  

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist 

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked 

Suzie Davies – Conclave 

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu  

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II  

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two  

BEST EDITING 

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers 

Nick Emerson – Conclave  

David Jancso – The Brutalist  

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

BEST COSTUME DESIGN 

Lisy Christl – Conclave  

Linda Muir – Nosferatu  

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria  

Paul Tazewell – Wicked  

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two  

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II  

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP 

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance  

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked  

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu  

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man  

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II  

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked  

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two 

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man  

Visual Effects Team – The Substance  

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY 

A Real Pain 

Deadpool & Wolverine 

Hit Man 

My Old Ass 

Saturday Night

Thelma 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM 

All We Imagine as Light 

Emilia Pérez 

Flow 

I’m Still Here 

Kneecap 

The Seed of the Sacred Fig 

BEST SONG 

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE 

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist 

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot 

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez 

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two 

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Sponsors of the Critics Choice Awards include FIJI Water and Milagro Tequila.

What do you think of the list of film nominations for the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

