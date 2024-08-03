5 Comic Con Reveals We’re Excited About & Wrap-up

We take a look at all of the hottest reveals out of Comic Con and dig into our time in San Diego.

San Diego Comic-Con is always a pretty big show, and this year proved to be no exception. Indeed, SDCC, after a quiet 2023 (where it was impacted by the strikes) seemed to be back in full force this year, with Hall H once again housing panels that were next to impossible to get into if you didn’t plan well ahead. As usual, JoBlo was there to cover the festivities, and I gotta say, it was a whirlwind.

While I’ve worked for JoBlo since 2007, I never actually attended SDCC for the company in the olden days. It’s only since becoming Editor-in-Chief that I’ve started going, and I’ve been having a blast in San Diego, that’s for sure. This year I covered the convention with Mike Conway, who you might know from his work on JoBlo Horror Originals (he’s the host of Horror Party Movies and a writer/editor on 80s Movie Horror Memories). We had a blast covering the convention and all the cool activations (check out the shorts we made at the activations below).

You can check out all of our coverage HERE, but here are some of the things from Comic-Con that have us the most excited.

Robert Downey Jr is Doctor Doom:

I might have permanent hearing loss thanks to the insane roar of excitement from fans when the Russo Bros revealed that Doctor Doom, in their upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is going to be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr. We dug into what his casting means for the MCU right here, but being there as RDJ came out on stage was an unforgettable moment.

Alien: Romulus looks really good

While Disney/ 20th Century Studios didn’t opt to screen Alien: Romulus in its entirety (like they did for Deadpool & Wolverine), director Fede Alvarez showed up some killer footage from the movie that made it look like the best Alien flick in a long time. And oh yeah, Mike and I tangled with some face huggers, but don’t worry – it turned out alright:

We took the face-huggers out for a few drinks on a boat; thus an unlikely friendship was born

Transformers One might be the best Transformers movie ever

Another movie that’s getting a ton of buzz is Transformers One. Word-of-mouth screenings have been happening for this one, and the consensus seems to be that making an animated Transformers movie was a terrific idea, as they can do so much more in this format than they ever could in live action. The footage we saw seems to fit in seamlessly with the movies and pays loving homage to the original cartoons while suggesting this prequel might be the best Transformers movie of all time.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man might actually be decent?

When I saw the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, I’ll admit I was wary. Working with a significantly smaller budget than Guillermo del Toro or even Neil Marshall did, I initially wrote off this latest Hellboy movie as a quickie meant to cash in on the property. While I still can’t say whether it will be good, I did manage to speak to the folks behind the movie at Comic-Con, and I’m a lot more optimistic about it now than I was a few weeks ago.

We’re not sold on Star Trek: Section 31

However, the trailer for Paramount Plus’s new Star Trek spin-off movie, Section 31, killed my anticipation for that project. Hey, I get it – Trek now is a lot different than it was in my time, but the dialogue (“you’re a bad B**ch”) is unbearably corny. Who knows – it could be amazing, but the trailer seemed like it was trying way too hard to be cool and edgy.

Let us know what Comic-Con reveal has you the most hyped in the comments, and check out these cool shorts we made:

Chris & JoBlo Originals Narrator Travis Hopson face off in the Cobra Kai dojo!

Checking out FX’s pop-up for The Bear!