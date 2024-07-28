Comic Con’s Marvel panel is now in the rearview mirror, and suffice it to say, the MCU is heading in a very different direction. The Kang Dynasty has been scrapped, and now the next big Marvel bad is Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr as (presumably) an alternate, evil version of Tony Stark. But what reveal has you the most pumped? Let us know in the poll below!
Poll: What Marvel Comic-Con News Has You Most Excited?
After so many exciting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, we want to know which one was your favorite!
About the Author
Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.
