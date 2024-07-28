Poll: What Marvel Comic-Con News Has You Most Excited?

After so many exciting announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, we want to know which one was your favorite!

Comic Con’s Marvel panel is now in the rearview mirror, and suffice it to say, the MCU is heading in a very different direction. The Kang Dynasty has been scrapped, and now the next big Marvel bad is Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr as (presumably) an alternate, evil version of Tony Stark. But what reveal has you the most pumped? Let us know in the poll below!