George Lucas is coming to Comic-Con for the first time with Guillermo del Toro, Queen Latifah, & more joining the Star Wars filmmaker

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con celebration will need to shampoo its red carpet in preparation for one of the event’s most illustrious guests ever, George Lucas! That’s right, nerds! Daddy’s coming home! According to reports, the Father of Star Wars is coming to Comic-Con for his first-ever Comic-Con panel, and some high-profile guests will join him. Taking the stage alongside George Lucas are Guillermo del Toro and Star Wars prequel production designer Doug Chiang for a panel exploring the influence of illustrated story and offering a sneak peek at the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. Finally, entertainment powerhouse and hip-hop legend Queen Latifah will moderate the panel on Sunday in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Centre.

For the panel, Lucas, del Toro, and Chiang will discuss the impact of narrative art worldwide and how our desire to create brings about and gives meaning to many of the entertainment medium’s greatest and most enduring characters and worlds.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time,” said David Glanzer, chief communications and strategy officer of Comic-Con. “Nearly five decades ago, Star Wars made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin’s now legendary Star Wars poster as a promotional item.

“Now, to have Mr. Lucas return, this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning.”

Lucas and Mellody Hobson co-founded the Lucas Museum in LA’s Exposition Park, which is slated to open in 2026. The museum features displays from artists Norman Rockwell, Kadir Nelson, Jessie Willcox Smith, N. C. Wyeth, Beatrix Potter, Judy Baca, Frida Kahlo, and Maxfield Parrish. Additionally, exhibits highlighting the art of Winsor McCay, Jack Kirby, Frank Frazetta, Alison Bechdel, Chris Ware, and R. Crumb, and photographers Gordon Parks, Henri Cartier-Bresson, and Dorothea Lange are also planned.

