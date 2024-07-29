Jennifer Garner got stuck in an elevator during Comic-Con and hoped a superhero would come to the rescue

Jennifer Garner and her team got stuck in an elevator at San Diego Comic-Con for over an hour before firefighters arrived.

A fire at The Penguin Iceberg Loung activation wasn’t the only emergency at San Diego Comic-Con over the busy weekend. It turns out that Jennifer Garner got stuck in an elevator for over an hour during her first time attending the annual deluge of entertainment, news, and surprises. Garner shared a video about the distressing incident to her Instagram during the show, saying she could use a Deadpool (or a Wolverine) to help facilitate a timely escape from the immovable metal box. There are better ways to spend your first year at Comic-Con than getting stuck in an elevator, though it’s nice to see Garner have a good sense of humor about the incident.

“I could use a Wolverine, I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone. Yeah, we’re looking for stairs,” Garner said from inside the elevator.

Thirty-five minutes passed inside the metal box of death before Garner and the other occupants decided to sit down. “I think I heard on an episode of ‘The Office’ or ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ or something that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting.” One hour and eleven minutes later, firefighters arrived to pry the doors open, allowing Garner and her team to exit the location where plenty of horror movies take a wicked turn. As someone who is mildly claustrophobic, I say f**k that.

Thankfully, Garner and her team exited the elevator to attend Saturday night’s Deadpool & Wolverine panel, where Garner was a special guest. Garner reprises the role of Elektra from 2000’s Daredevil and 2005’s Elektra in Marvel’s latest money-printing blockbuster. She’s one of the film’s most significant cameos, with her participation in the movie less than a well-kept secret thanks to leakers and blurry set photos.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now, breaking records and delighting MCU fans worldwide. Deadpool & Wolverine is, in many ways, a love letter to Fox’s X-Men era, with countless nods to the series of superhero films and everything it helped build throughout the years. Love it or hate it, Fox’s X-Men films helped catapult several of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars into the stratosphere, including Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. We’re thrilled to hear Jennifer Garner and her team escaped the elevator without incident, and she could enjoy the rest of the con.