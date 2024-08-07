Deadpool & Wolverine: Jennifer Garner & Channing Tatum share Elektra & Gambit training videos

Deadpool & Wolverine is full of cameos from decades of Marvel movies, including Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Channing Tatum as Gambit. It’s been nearly twenty years since Garner last played Elektra and Tatum never got the chance to play Gambit despite years of development, but the two actors put in the work to make sure they were ready to play the superheroes.

Jennifer Garner shared an Elektra training video on Instagram and explained how she became involved in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Garner said Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy got the ball rolling on the set of The Adam Project. “ I remember the moment Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in Deadpool 3 — we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two. ” Garner and her “ bestie and OG stunt double ” Shauna Duggins quickly started training to get “ marvel fit. “

Tatum posted his own training montage video, showcasing his hard work to master Gambit’s moves.

Taking place six years after the events of the last movie, Deadpool & Wolverine finds Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) toiling away in civilian life with his days as Deadpool behind him. But when his homeworld faces an existential threat, he must suit up once again and convince a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help save his universe. In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Rob Delany, Stefan Kapičić, and more.