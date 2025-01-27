Jennifer Garner boards Peacock’s series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s novel The Five-Star Weekend

Influencers’ lives often look glamorous, pampered, and free from ordinary stress. These observations could not be farther from the truth, as being “always on” is exhausting, and sharing so many intimate aspects of your life can erect a glass wall between you and the wonders within your grasp. Jennifer Garner is about to learn about the emotional toll of this lifestyle by starring in Peacock’s series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand‘s novel The Five-Star Weekend.

The series, created by Bekah Brunstetter (Maid, This is Us), “centers on Hollis Shaw (Garner), a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life — her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers.

In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages of her life: her childhood, her twenties, and her thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.”

Jennifer Garner stars as Hollis Shaw and is also an executive producer alongside Brunstetter on The Five-Star Weekend.

Known for playing Sydney Bristow in the series Alias, Elektra Natchios in Marvel’s Daredevil (2003), and Jenna Rink in the teen comedy 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner reprised her role as Elektra for last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Her guest role in Marvel’s latest R-rated bloodbath shocked many, and she’s not done pleasing fans yet. Garner has many projects in the works, including the upcoming comedy Mrs. Claus, the Max Winkler-directed crime thriller Fruitcake, and the musical comedy Fantasy Camp.

The Five-Star Weekend sets Jennifer Garner on the stage for a complex role that puts her in the front seat of an emotional roller coaster. The life of an influencer is more complicated than non-stop sponsorships, gifts, and exquisite cuisine. Garner’s Hollis is about to discover another side of her life, and we’re excited to see it.