Trailer for James Wan-produced thriller series based on 56 Days novel promises love, lies, and murder

Nearly three years have gone by since it was announced that Atomic Monster, the production company headed up by genre regular James Wan, would be teaming with Amazon Studios to produce a psychological thriller series based on the best-selling novel 56 Days , by Catherine Ryan Howard (pick up a copy HERE). We’re going to have the chance to watch the show soon, as it was recently revealed that the series will premiere on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Four weeks out from that date, a trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Creative Team and Source Material

Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher, who were behind the Starz drama The Rook, wrote the adaptation and serve as executive producers alongside Sandrine Gros d’Aillon, Wan, and Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Rob Hackett. Danielle Bozzone oversees the series for Atomic Monster. Howard is a co-executive producer. The first two episodes of the adaptation were directed by Alethea Jones, whose credits include episodes of Evil, Shining Vale, Mrs. Davis, and Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

Written by Howard during the pandemic lockdown in Dublin back in 2020, the book 56 Days is set during that very same lockdown. It tells the story of an intense, erotic romance that turns deadly. It follows two young professionals, striking out on their own in a new city, who are entangled quickly in a charged relationship that leads to a powerful intimacy that is soon cracked open by their secrets … and to murder. Here’s the book description: No one even knew they were together. Now one of them is dead. 56 DAYS AGO: Ciara and Oliver meet in a supermarket queue in Dublin and start dating the same week COVID-19 reaches Irish shores. 35 DAYS AGO: When lockdown threatens to keep them apart, Oliver suggests they move in together. Ciara sees a unique opportunity for a relationship to flourish without the scrutiny of family and friends. Oliver sees a chance to hide who — and what — he really is. TODAY: Detectives arrive at Oliver’s apartment to discover a decomposing body inside. Can they determine what really happened, or has lockdown created an opportunity for someone to commit the perfect crime?

Series Adaptation

The TV series (which was once going by the title Obsession, but has since reverted to the 56 Days title) is not set during the pandemic lockdown, but it does follow Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.

Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Karla Souza, and Dorian Missick star. As Prime Video puts it, “ 5 6 Days features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as Ciara Wyse and Oliver Kennedy, showcasing the chemistry and building tension that drive this toxic love affair. Rounding out the ensemble are Karla Souza as detective Lee Reardon and Dorian Missick as detective Karl Connolly, who anchor the present-day investigation with gripping performances that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. “

Will you be watching 56 Days when it premieres on Prime Video in February? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.