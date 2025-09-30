Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù leads the cast of Gareth Evans’ remake of 1967 Japanese film A Colt Is My Passport

Four months ago, industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider revealed that The Raid director Gareth Evans was set to direct a remake of the 1967 Japanese film A Colt Is My Passport – and now, Deadline has learned that Evans has already shot the movie! Now that filming has wrapped, we know the names of the cast members. The lead role went to The Gorge and Gangs Of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, and his co-stars include Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Victor Alli (Bridgerton), Ewan Mitchell (The Last Kingdom), Burn Gorman (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and Noah Taylor (Edge of Tomorrow).

Filming took place Great Point Studios in Cardiff and at locations across South Wales.

Directed by Takashi Nomura from a screenplay by Shūichi Nagahara and Nobuo Yamada that was based on the novel Tobosha by Shinji Fujihara, the original A Colt Is My Passport is a yakuza noir that shows us what happens when a gang lord hires Kamimura, a hit man, to take out a rival boss who’s gotten greedy . Joe Shishido and Jerry Fujio star in the film, which drew inspiration from French New Wave movies and Sergio Leone-style westerns. Scripted by Chris Webb, who was part of the stunt team on Evans’ films Havoc and The Apostle, the new take on the concept is set in 1978 Detroit and tells the story of Colt, a Vietnam veteran turned contract killer, who goes on the run after assassinating a gangland boss.

Ed Talfan is producing the remake for Severn Screen, while Evans does the same for One More One Productions. The film has also received support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales. Executive producers include Shinjiro Nishimura for Nikkatsu and C2’s Dave Caplan. The A Colt Is My Passport remake is coming our way from Amazon MGM Studios/Orion Pictures.

I haven’t seen the original A Colt Is My Passport, but I’m hoping to check it out soon and I’m looking forward to seeing what Evans’ remake will be like. The 1978 Detroit setting definitely enhances my interest.

