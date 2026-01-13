A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms TV Review: The latest Game of Thrones series is a fascinating side quest

Plot: A century before Game of Thrones, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandered through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty ruled the Iron Throne, and dragons were still remembered. Great destinies and enemies await the incomparable friends.

Review: In the fourteen years since George R.R. Martin published the fifth volume in his series A Song of Ice and Fire, audiences have seen the entirety of HBO’s television adaptation of Game of Thrones come and go, along with the prequel series House of the Dragon air its first two seasons. Now, Martin’s novella collection, Tales of Dunk and Egg, gets the HBO treatment with a fantastic yet brief adaptation. The first of what is expected to be at least a three-season series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms faithfully adapts Martin’s “The Hedge Knight,” which introduces us to Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Keeping the story small and avoiding palace intrigue, the series focuses on a much smaller scope compared to the original series’s vast geography. A very different series from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is still a welcome return to Westeros and the best overall adaptation of Martin’s work to date.

Set a hundred years before Robert Baratheon took the throne of Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms introduces us to Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), the squire to the recently deceased Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb). Taking up Ser Arlan’s sword and shield, Ser Duncan sets out to find a tournament to participate in and legitimize his new title as a knight. Since he has no master or home and sleeps outdoors, Dunk is looked down upon as a hedge knight. Dunk meets a young boy named Egg (Dexter Soll Ansell) who enlists as the knight’s squire, and the two set out together. Along the way, the pair run into Ser Lyonel Baratheon (Daniel Ings) and the heirs to the Targaryen throne, including Prince Maekar (Sam Spruell) and Prince Baelor (Bertie Carvel). As Dunk and Egg try to find a way into the local tournament without any money or appropriate armor, they rankle the ire of the dangerous Prince Aerion (Finn Bennett), who follows in the footsteps of villainous Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon characters like Joffrey or Aemond.

Having seen the entirety of the first season, I was impressed by how different A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is from its predecessors and yet fits right alongside them. While a spin-off series, this story echoes the approach taken by The Mandalorian, incorporating the hallmarks of Game of Thrones without being directly indebted to the main narrative. The series heavily features the Lannister, Baratheon, and Targaryen families, as well as references to Dorne, but the focus is on the wandering life of a hedge knight and Ser Duncan’s aspirations to live up to his mentor. Peter Claffey cuts a massive frame as the former rugby player lives up to the stature of Dunk. Claffey plays Dunk as mildly naive and inexperienced, but with a good heart. At 11 years old, Decter Sol Ansell may be diminutive as Egg, but he is impressive in holding his own opposite the actors around him. Ansell delivers a memorable performance that reminds me quite a bit of Bella Ramsey’s scene-stealing role in Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont. Claffey and Ansell have an immediate chemistry as knight and squire, which becomes more complicated as the season progresses.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms moves along very quickly thanks to the brief length of the season. Aside from the forty-five-minute first episode, the other five episodes all clock in close to the half-hour mark. As the shortest Game of Thrones project, this series still manages to pack a lot of story into it. There are flashbacks to how Dunk became squire to Ser Arlan, as well as a scene-stealing performance from Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen). Even though this is not House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms still boasts a half-dozen Targaryen characters who factor into Dunk’s first tournament as a knight. The localized setting in a small town far from King’s Landing or any other major city in Game of Thrones allows the series to forge its own identity, while still recognizing the hallmarks of Westeros in food, fashion, and language. There is nowhere near the level of sexual content as other series in the franchise, but the brutal violence is still on display, along with some explicit bodily functions that are played for laughs.

Co-created with George R.R. Martin, showrunner Ira Parker wrote or co-wrote every episode along with Aziza Barnes, Hiram Martinez, Annie Jullia Wyman, and Ti Mikkel. The series focuses on adapting the first novella, “The Hedge Knight,” and does not add or subtract from what Martin originally wrote. This keeps the narrative focused and gives the series a limited series feel, without relying on cliffhangers or seeding for future seasons. Directing duties were split between Owen Harris (Brave New World, Mrs. Davis) and Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Lessons in Chemistry). The series feels at once easily a part of the world of Game of Thrones, but it benefits from not having writers or directors from the two other series working on this one. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms boasts a unique voice and style, something composer Dan Romer evokes with an original score that teases cues from Game of Thrones but still offers an original sound that is pastoral and fits the less regal focus of this series.

As a fan of both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, I found A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to be a welcome detour. As much as I love watching dragon battles and weird familial drama, this series never feels inconsequential despite deviating from the core elements of the aforementioned shows. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an exciting and enjoyable story for those who have read Tales of Dunk and Egg and know where this story leads. Ira Parker and HBO could have elected to make this into a single film, but the episodic structure still works to keep audiences coming back to find out where this story will go. A welcome addition to the world of Game of Thrones that does something different from what we have seen before.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres on January 18th on HBO.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms GREAT 8

