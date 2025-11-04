Ted Danson lands a juicy new case of stolen property in the charming trailer for A Man on the Inside Season 2

Charles Newendyke (Ted Danson) is off to college in the new trailer for A Man on the Inside Season 2! Debuting on Netflix on November 20, the latest season of Michael Schur‘s cozy detective series features Charles going undercover as a college professor to discover who is blackmailing the university president of Wheeler College. Along his journey into the shadows, Charles enlists the help of his friends from the Pacific View Retirement Community—Calbert (Stephen McKinley Henderson), Virginia (Sally Struthers), Elliott (John Getz), and Grant (Clyde Kusatsu)—though some fail to recognize the severity of their circumstances.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Man on the Inside Season 2, courtesy of Netflix:

Eager to take on another big undercover case, Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson) gets his chance when a mysterious blackmailer targets Wheeler College president Jack Berenger (Max Greenfield), who enlists Charles to go undercover as a professor. Who’s making these threats? Does it have something to do with the iconoclastic billionaire Brad Vinick (Gary Cole), a Wheeler graduate, and his proposed donation to the school? Charles finds no shortage of possible suspects, but his attention gets diverted by free-spirited music teacher Mona (Mary Steenburgen), whose zest for life awakens feelings he thought he’d buried after the passing of his wife. Is he ready to open his heart again at this stage in his life? And more importantly, has he fallen for the very criminal he’s been sent to unmask?

Meanwhile, his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is inspired by the changes in her father and uncovers a long-ignored passion, while PI Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on her own journey of growth as she reconnects with an important figure from her past.

Surprisingly, A Man on the Inside has become one of my most recent comfort watches. I’m as sentimental as they come in recent years, but there’s something about Charles Newendyke that I find refreshing and endearing. He leads each significant case with his heart as well as his head, never compromising his morals for long as he navigates the delicate task of keeping the truth from the people he comes to care about.

What do you think about today’s A Man on the Inside Season 2 trailer? Are you excited about the new case? Let us know in the comments section below.