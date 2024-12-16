Ted Danson prepares to solve another case as Netflix renews A Man on the Inside for Season 2

One of 2024’s most pleasant surprises, A Man on the Inside, is getting a Season 2 renewal on Netflix! The harmless, heartfelt, and low-stakes TV comedy series is precisely what the doctor ordered for escapism in a year of entertainment overrun by star-studded dramas, big-budget sci-fi epics, and good ideas canceled after one season. A Man on the Inside debuted on Netflix three weeks ago, making the show’s Season 2 order a quick turnaround for a 2025 premiere.

In A Man on the Inside, Ted Danson plays Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers a PI’s ad and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. Consisting of eight thirty-minute episodes, A Man on the Inside is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature.

“We are thrilled to make another season of A Man on the Inside, starring young up-and-comer Ted Danson,” Schur told Tudum.com. “From our partners at Netflix and Universal TV to the writers, cast, and crew, it’s a truly exceptional team of talented and lovely people, with one notable exception (young up-and-comer Ted Danson, who’s kind of a nightmare).”

When it launched, A Man on the Inside debuted to impressive numbers, landing atop Netflix’s most popular English TV List. It’s remained in the Top 10 for three weeks and is already gaining year-end award buzz, thanks to Ted Danson’s Golden Globe nomination for his performance as Charles.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert and Kerry O’Malley join Danson for the first season of A Man on the Inside.

“A Man on the Inside is equal parts charming, emotional and funny with a brilliant cast that has made the first season such a delight,” said Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television. “A massive thanks to Mike, Ted, the cast and crew, and Netflix for giving us even more reasons to laugh, shed a tear and definitely call our families.”

I’m not surprised by how excited I am to hear they’re making A Man on the Inside Season 2. The first season is a joy to watch, and the finale will give you a case of the “warm fuzzies.” At a time when shows like Columbo and Monk are rare, it’s nice to have something cozy like Netflix‘s A Man on the Inside.