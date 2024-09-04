Make anything you’ve ever wanted in the new trailer for A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black and Jason Momoa star in the adaptation of the sandbox game, which is the best-selling video game of all time.

Video game movies with a prominent storyline don’t often transfer to the big screen in a way that can live up to its source material. The movie Borderlands is a recent example. However, with a game like Minecraft, in which the whole thing is a sandbox of which the player can make anything they want, the possibilities can be endless for how a movie adapts the property. Get a peek at how things unfold in the new trailer for A Minecraft Movie.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is the first-ever big-screen, live-action adaptation of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time. The film also stars Emma Myers (Wednesday), Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy, Lisey’s Story), with Jennifer Coolidge.

Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival!  Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.  To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black).  Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

Oscar nominee Hess (Ninety-Five Senses, Nacho Libre) directed, with Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Jill Messick, Torfi Frans Olafsson and Vu Bui producing, and Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza, Jonathan Spaihts, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro executive producing.

The director’s creative team behind the camera includes BAFTA-nominated director of photography Enrique Chediak (127 Hours, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Oscar-winning production designer Grant Major (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Meg), editor James Thomas (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, the Borat films), Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book, The Batman), and costume designer Amanda Neale (The Meg, What We Do in the Shadows).  Casting is by Rachel Tenner.  The music supervisors are Gabe Hilfer and Karyn Rachtman, and the music is by Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok, the LEGO® movies).

