A Quiet Place Part III is in development and waiting for a window in John Krasinski’s schedule

There are three films in the sci-fi horror A Quiet Place franchise – but the most recently released film, last year’s A Quiet Place: Day One, didn’t count as “A Quiet Place Part III.” That film, directed by Michael Sarnoski, was a prequel story that was set in the same world as the first two movies and had a character connection to A Quiet Place Part II, but didn’t continue the trilogy. A Quiet Place Part III is waiting for a window to open in the schedule of John Krasinski, who directed the first two movies – and during an interview with The Direct, producer Brad Fuller confirmed that the trilogy capper is in development.

Fuller said, “ So, Day One is not A Quiet Place Part III, just to be clear… A Quiet Place Part III, we’re starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn’t have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director. Now, he’s so in demand, and it’s hard to get him… He’s making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to A Quiet Place Part III. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I’m hopeful there’s even more Quiet Place movies beyond that. “

Back when A Quiet Place Part II was released in 2020, Krasinski said that he had some elements of the third film in mind while he was working on the script for the second one. He told Collider, “ I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one. “

While A Quiet Place: Day One didn’t involve the Abbott family, the characters we followed through the first two movies, A Quiet Place Part III is expected to let us catch up with them.

Are you looking forward to A Quiet Place Part III and to finding out how John Krasinski is going to wrap up the trilogy? Let us know by leaving a comment below.