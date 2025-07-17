Abraham’s Boys: Titus Welliver discusses his approach to playing Van Helsing

Four years ago, we heard that Tea Shop Productions, the company behind 47 Meters Down, had hired Imitation Girl and Lucky director Natasha Kermani to write and direct a feature adaptation of Joe Hill‘s short story Abraham’s Boys . Two months ago, we finally got an update on the project when it was announced that RLJE Films and the Shudder streaming service had acquired the worldwide distribution rights to the film. They recently brought it to theatres, and JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy had the chance to talk to cast member Titus Welliver (Bosch) about the character he plays in the film – the legendary Abraham Van Helsing! You can find out what Welliver had to say about his approach to the character by watching the video embedded above.

Hill’s action-horror story is described as a “follow-up of sorts” to Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The story tests the relationships Stoker formed in his original novel. The plot follows Max and Rudy Van Helsing, who know nothing of their father Abraham’s past and cannot understand his overprotective attitude and strange behavior. To make matters worse, Abraham is becoming increasingly more unhinged, paranoid, and violent. The film centers on Max and Rudy Van Helsing, who both struggle under their overprotective father, Abraham. After they dig into Abraham’s history with Dracula, Max and Rudy’s world unravels as they discover the history and legacy they have unknowingly inherited.

In addition to Welliver, Abraham’s Boys stars Jocelin Donahue (The House of the Devil), Judah Mackey (The Young and the Restless), Aurora Perrineau (Westworld), and Brady Hepner (The Black Phone, another Joe Hill adaptation).

Tim Wu and James Howard Herron of Illium Pictures produced the film alongside and James Harris and Leonora Darby of Tea Shop Productions. Abraham’s Boys has been rated R for bloody violence and grisly images.

RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward provided the following statement: “ We can’t wait to bring Abraham’s Boys to audiences and expand the Dracula legacy with a fresh and compelling perspective. Natasha Kermani has woven a gripping, character-driven horror story that drags Van Helsing’s past into the light — whether his sons are ready for it or not. ” Kermani added, “ It was a joy to bring Joe Hill’s dark, gothic story to the screen on location in California, with a fantastic Los Angeles cast and crew, and I’m so excited to now be able to share the film with audiences all over the world alongside my friends at RLJE Films and Shudder. “

Are you interested in watching Abraham’s Boys? Check out the clip of our Titus Welliver / Van Helsing chat, then let us know by leaving a comment below.