Adam Greenberg, Oscar-nominated T2 cinematographer, dies

By
Posted 6 hours ago

Adam Greenberg, the acclaimed cinematographer who lensed films for James Cameron, Kathryn Bigelow, Samuel Fuller, Barry Levinson, and so many more, has passed away. He was 88.

While Adam Greenberg had had a steady career beginning in Israel, his jump to the United States in the 1980s allowed for far more opportunities. One of his earliest works in the States was serving as cinematographer on sex comedy The Last American Virgin, actually a remake of Israeli film Lemon Popsicle, which he also shot for director Boaz Davidson.

But Adam Greenberg’s major breakthrough came with 1984’s The Terminator, bringing a neo noir aesthetic to Cameron’s sci-fi world while also hitting on a quasi-documentary style that went back to Greenberg’s roots in documentary film. Speaking with The American Society of Cinematographers, Greenberg noted that the budgetary limitations pushed him to get clever in ways he hadn’t been used to. “This forced on me a lot of creativity. I accomplished most of what I set out to do by lighting and mood, rather than using a lot of elaborate equipment we couldn’t afford. Of my four electricians, three were trainees and two had never been on a set before.” He would go on to work with Arnold Schwarzenegger numerous times throughout his career via Junior, Eraser and Collateral Damage.

But the most significant of collaborations between Adam Greenberg, Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron came with 1991’s T2: Judgment Day, for which Greenberg earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination. Even 35 years on, T2 stands as one of the best-shot action movies ever.

Adam Greenberg’s work there would catch the attention of a number of premiere Hollywood directors. Soon after, Barry Levinson hired him for Toys, Ivan Reitman for Dave, Penny Marshall for Renaissance Man, and Rob Reiner for North. While most of these are lowlights in those director’s careers, that they trusted Greenberg to bring their vision to the screen shows just how strong his own reputation was. Greenberg’s final feature was 2006’s Snakes on a Plane (coming out on 4K from Arrow Video in January).

What is your favorite work by Adam Greenberg? Leave your picks and condolences for the late cinematographer in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
