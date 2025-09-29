Adam Scherr, a.k.a. former wrestler Braun Strowman, wants to be the next Jason Voorhees

After years of being trapped in development hell, followed by years of being trapped in copyright lawsuit hell, horror icon Jason Voorhees is making a comeback. While A24 and the Peacock streaming service work on the prequel series Crystal Lake, which is rumored to feature an adult Jason at some point, Jason recently returned to the screen in the short film Sweet Revenge – but one complaint a lot of fans had about that short was that the Jason featured in it wasn’t intimidating enough. He had the height (Jason was played by 6′ 4½″ stuntman Schuyler White), but not the build. Those fans may be happy to hear that someone who is pursuing the role of Jason in whatever might happen next is 6’8″ actor Adam Scherr, who used to wrestle under the name Braun Strowman.

Scherr has a role in the eagerly anticipated horror comedy sequel Deathgasm II: Goremageddon, which just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. The folks at Collider crossed paths with Scherr at the festival and asked him which horror franchise he would like to join and who he would like to play in it. He said, “ Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason .” He went on to say, “ There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees. ” Scherr added that he would gladly shave off his beard to play the character – and just talking about the possibility of playing Jason gave him goosebumps in the midst of the interview.

The Jason talk starts about the 9:58 mark in this video:

It would be very difficult to imagine anyone saying Jason wasn’t intimidating enough if he were to be played by Adam Scherr. Of course, the character doesn’t necessarily need to be a hulk to be intimidating (Ted White in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter may not have had bulging muscles, but he was scary as hell), but it could be interesting to see someone as large as Scherr play the character. And the fact that Scherr got goosebumps while talking about the idea makes me hope the Jason thing will work out for him.

