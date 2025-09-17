Deathgasm II: Goremageddon trailer gives us a preview of the face-melting splatterfest

Ten years have passed since writer/director Jason Lei Howden announced that he would be making a sequel to his feature directorial debut Deathgasm (watch it HERE). In that time, Howden has made Guns Akimbo and set up a film and comic book project called Monsters of Metal… and now, Deathgasm II: Goremageddon has finally been made and its ready to make its way out into the world! The movie is set to have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest later this week – and in anticipation of that screening, a trailer has dropped online! You can watch it in the embed above.

Deathgasm, released in 2015, tells the story of two high-school metal-heads, Brodie and Zakk, who form a band called Deathgasm. One day, while delving into some dark magic to escape their mundane lives, the duo unwittingly summon an evil entity called The Blind One. The sequel has the following synopsis: A few years after surviving the last demon apocalypse, Brodie is washed-up, broke, and stuck in small-town purgatory. But when he learns that NoizeQuest, a battle-of-the-bands competition, is coming to his town, he sees a shot at redemption–and maybe even a second chance with Medina. One problem: his drummer is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well…dead. Luckily, Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from the great beyond is just a riff away. But with every chord comes blood, guts, and the kind of apocalyptic chaos only Deathgasm can unleash.

Milo Cawthorne and Kimberley Crossman are back as Brodie and Medina, with James Joshua Blake, Sam Berkley, and Daniel Cresswell reprising the roles of Zakk, Dion, and Giles. New additions to the cast include Kieran Charnock, Harrison Keefe, and Maggie Nicole Robertson.

Howden told Rue Morgue, “ Deathgasm II: Goremageddon is a face-melting splatterfest made for the misfits, the freaks, the outcasts, the headbangers, and the gorehounds. In a world divided, heavy metal and horror fans are an international family united by our passion for extreme entertainment. Deathgasm II is one big, brutal ‘HORNS UP’ to that family. We cranked out the most skull-shattering metal soundtrack in movie history, with tracks from Anvil, Sanguisugabogg, Skinless, Alien Weaponry, Frozen Soul, Havok, and motherflippin’ GWAR! “

Are you looking forward to Deathgasm II: Goremageddon? Check out the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.