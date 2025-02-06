Adam Scott to star in Irish supernatural horror film Hokum

Adam Scott of Severance is set to star in the supernatural horror film Hokum, which starts production in Ireland soon

Adam Scott has plenty of experience with the horrific and weird, having starred in the likes of Severance, Little Evil, Krampus, Piranha 3D, and Hellraiser: Bloodline – and now, he’s set to add to his genre résumé, as Variety reports that he has signed on to star in the supernatural horror film Hokum , which is scheduled to start filming on location in Ireland later this month.

Hokum is coming our way from writer/director Damian McCarthy, whose horror film Oddity is said to have “caused a stir after premiering at SXSW, where it won the audience award in the Midnighter section.” That movie made its way out into the world last summer, telling the story of “a blind medium and curio shopkeeper who is still grieving the death of her twin sister a year prior when a wooden mannequin from her collection becomes crucial to her quest to uncover the truth about her sister’s murder.” The story McCarthy has crafted for Hokum will see Scott taking on the role of a horror novelist who visits a remote Irish inn to spread his parents’ ashes, unaware the place is rumored to be haunted by a witch.

Scott is joined in the cast by Peter Coonan (Bad Sisters) and David Wilmot (Bodkin).

Hokum is being produced by Spooky Pictures’ Roy Lee and Steven Schneider, Image Nation’s Derek Dauchy, and Tailored Film’s Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, and Mairtín de Barra. Ben Ross, Dan Kagan, Rami Yasin, and Andrew Childs serve as executive producers. The project is also supported by co-production funding from Screen Ireland/ Fís Éireann.

Ben Ross, the acting CEO of Image Nation, provided the following statement: “ Partnering with Steven and Roy has been an incredible journey and it’s been great to see that our collaboration has led to some incredible projects. With Adam’s talent and charisma and Damian’s unique direction, this is another opportunity for us to push boundaries in the horror genre and continue to make our mark in the international market. “

Steven Schneider added, “ With Damian McCarthy’s fresh and unique approach behind the camera and the amazing Adam Scott bringing his talent to the lead role, Hokum is shaping up to be something truly special. It’s always a pleasure working with the team at Image Nation Abu Dhabi — they share our passion for bold, boundary-pushing storytelling. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to experience what we’ve created together. “

Does Hokum sound like a horror movie you’d like to check out? Share your thoughts on this Adam Scott project by leaving a comment below.