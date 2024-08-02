Aerosmith announces retirement from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury

Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring, citing Steven Tyler‘s persistent vocal injury. The iconic band began its farewell tour last year, but it was postponed after just a few performances due to Tyler’s vocal cord and larynx problems. Sadly, it seems that Tyler won’t make a full recovery from these injuries, at least not to the point where he feels confident enough to deliver the performance he wants.

After initially hoping that the Peace Out farewell tour would only have to be postponed several weeks, the band soon learned that Tyler’s injuries were “ more serious than initially thought. ” Tyler’s doctor “ confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care. He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. ”

You can read the full letter from Aerosmith regarding their retirement from touring below:

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives. We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage. We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true.

Aerosmith fans who purchased tickets for the Peace Out farewell tour through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, but those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc, will need to reach out to their point of purchase for more details.