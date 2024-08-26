Jessica Rothe and Joseph Cross become trapped in a cyclical nightmare in the upcoming sci-fi horror thriller Affection

Becoming trapped in a nightmare is the worst. I’m reasonably adept at controlling my dreams, but now and again, the slumber is too strong to shake the dark visions from my mind’s eye. Jessica Rother (Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2 U, Boy Wills World) and Joseph Cross (Devotion, Mank, Licorice Pizza) are about to find out what that’s all about when they star in BT Meza’s directorial debut for the sci-fi thriller Affection. Julianna Layne (Scrap, Prodigal Son, Inexistent) co-stars.

Meza directs Affection from his script. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Affection tells the story of “Ellie (Rothe), who is stuck in a cyclical nightmare. Grappling with a condition that erratically resets her memory, she’s left unable to remember her husband (Cross) or daughter (Julianna Layne). Each reset leaves her disoriented and haunted with vivid memories of a life she’s never lived.”

Horror fans know Jessica Rothe as Tree Gelbman Christopher Landon’s Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2 U. Rothe says a Happy Death Day 3 is in the works, with Landon returning to the slasher series. “I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out,” Rothe told Screen Geek. “We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are crossed.”

Rother also stars as June27 alongside Bill Skarsgård in Mortiz Mohr’s Boy Kills World. The pulse-pounding action film follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Rothe’s next project is Pulse, a medical drama series following doctors’ personal and professional lives at a busy Miami trauma center.

Joseph Cross has starred in various film and television projects, from Netflix‘s Mindhunter to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also starred in David Fincher’s Mank, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, and J.D. Dillard’s biographical war drama Devotion. Affection could be interesting territory for him, especially with an up-and-coming co-star like Jessica Rothe leading the film.

Are you intrigued by Jessica Rothe and Joseph Cross joining BT Meza’s Affection? When we know more about BT the film, we’ll bring more details to the table.