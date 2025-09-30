Horror Movie News

Blue Finch Films acquires worldwide sales rights to Jessica Rothe sci-fi horror film Affection

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Blue Finch Films has acquired the worldwide sales rights to Affection, a sci-fi thriller starring Jessica Rothe of Happy Death DayBlue Finch Films has acquired the worldwide sales rights to Affection, a sci-fi thriller starring Jessica Rothe of Happy Death Day

A while back, we heard that Jessica Rothe (Happy Death DayHappy Death Day 2 UBoy Wills World) and Joseph Cross (DevotionMankLicorice Pizza) had signed on to star in BT Meza’s directorial debut, the sci-fi thriller Affection. Now the film is starting to make its way out into the world. Variety reports that it’s set to be the opening night film at Screamfest Horror Film Festival, the longest-running horror festival in the United States. This year’s edition of the festival will take place from October 7 to October 16 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting note that it will also be screening at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival on October 18. Before we get to those dates, Variety reports that the worldwide sales rights for Affection have been acquired by Blue Finch Films, and the company plans to start presenting the project to potential distributors at the American Film Market next month. Here’s hoping that deals will be secured very quickly.

Julianna Layne (ScrapProdigal SonInexistent) co-stars in Affection. Meza directed from his own script, telling the story of Ellie (Rothe), who is stuck in a cyclical nightmare. Grappling with a condition that erratically resets her memory, she’s left unable to remember her husband (Cross) or daughter (Julianna Layne). Each reset leaves her disoriented and haunted with vivid memories of a life she’s never lived. Here’s another synopsis: Ellie Carter has never met the man who calls himself her husband, doesn’t recognize the girl who calls her mother, and can’t remember the life she is told is her own. Afflicted by violent seizures that reset her memory without warning, she is trapped in a cyclical nightmare, struggling to uncover the horrifying truth of her existence—before she forgets it all over again.

Meza produced the film with Bay Dariz, Austin Walk, and JP Ouellette. Christian Henderson and Christy Walker serve as executive producers. The writer/director provided the following statement: “This story comes from a deeply personal place, drawn from my emotions, memories, and fears, and I wanted to use sci-fi horror as the lens to explore them. I’m thrilled to be partnering with Blue Finch Films, whose passion for bold and distinctive genre cinema makes them the perfect home for this project.” Mike Chapman of Blue Finch Films added, “We are really impressed by BT’s debut, a smart and cathartic genre cocktail which will no doubt please genre fans.

I was sold on this movie as soon as I saw that it was thriller starring Jessica Rothe, who I thought was awesome in the Happy Death Day movies. I hope those of us who won’t be attending its festival screenings will have a chance to see it soon.

Are you looking forward to Affection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,164 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Affection News

See More

Latest Horror News

The Black PhoneThe Black Phone

Horror Movie News

Black Phone 2: Everything We Know

Posted 22 hours ago
Universal and Blumhouse are making Black Phone 2, and here's everything we know about the Scott Derrickson sequel
Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!