Affection image shows Jessica Rothe dealing with a cyclical nightmare

By
Posted 21 minutes ago
The first image from the thriller Affection shows Jessica Rothe's character, who is trapped in a cyclical nightmareThe first image from the thriller Affection shows Jessica Rothe's character, who is trapped in a cyclical nightmare

A while back, we heard that Jessica Rothe (Happy Death DayHappy Death Day 2 UBoy Wills World) and Joseph Cross (DevotionMankLicorice Pizza) had signed on to star in BT Meza’s directorial debut, the sci-fi thriller Affection. Now the film is starting to make its way out into the world. Variety reports that it’s set to be the opening night film at Screamfest Horror Film Festival, the longest-running horror festival in the United States. This year’s edition of the festival will take place from October 7 to October 16 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting note that it will also be screening at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival on October 18. In anticipation of these screenings, an image from the film has arrived online and can be seen at the bottom of the article. It gives us our first look at Rothe’s character.

Julianna Layne (ScrapProdigal SonInexistent) co-stars in Affection. Meza directed from his own script, telling the story of Ellie (Rothe), who is stuck in a cyclical nightmare. Grappling with a condition that erratically resets her memory, she’s left unable to remember her husband (Cross) or daughter (Julianna Layne). Each reset leaves her disoriented and haunted with vivid memories of a life she’s never lived. Here’s another synopsis: Ellie Carter has never met the man who calls himself her husband, doesn’t recognize the girl who calls her mother, and can’t remember the life she is told is her own. Afflicted by violent seizures that reset her memory without warning, she is trapped in a cyclical nightmare, struggling to uncover the horrifying truth of her existence—before she forgets it all over again.

Meza produced the film with Bay Dariz, Austin Walk, and JP Ouellette. Christian Henderson and Christy Walker serve as executive producers.

Does Affection sound interesting to you? Take a look at the first image, then let us know by leaving a comment below. Personally, I was sold on this movie as soon as I saw that it was thriller starring Jessica Rothe, who I thought was awesome in the Happy Death Day movies.

Affection Jessica Rothe

