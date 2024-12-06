The AFI has released their list of the top movies from 2024

The year is coming to a close and while there are few notable movie releases left in December, some outlets are reflecting on the 2024 year in cinema. Per Deadline, the American Film Institute has just awarded ten movies in their list for the best of the year. There are a number of movies that have already garnered a lot of positive reception and some that you may not have heard much from. The AFI would highlight very few big studio releases in favor of smaller, more independent productions.

The AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR are:

ANORA

THE BRUTALIST

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PÉREZ

NICKEL BOYS

A REAL PAIN

SING SING

WICKED

Dune: Part Two and Wicked are the only major big-budget releases to come away with awards. Meanwhile, some of the titles are films that have been critical darlings all year, like Anora, The Brutalist and A Real Pain. A Complete Unknown has yet to be released, but the James Mangold film is already getting good buzz, especially from its subject Bob Dylan. Dylan took to social media to praise the biopic, “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”

Our own Chris Bumbray would glow about Anora as a possible Oscar contender, saying, “Despite running close to 140 minutes, it’s fast-paced, breezy, and furiously entertaining. Even if the premise doesn’t immediately make this a must-see for you, give it a shot, as Baker’s turning into a modern master. This is his best movie to date, and the performances are too good to miss.”