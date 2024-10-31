Francis Ford Coppola to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

Francis Ford Coppola will be honored with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award next year, but who will present it?

Francis Ford Coppola’s projects may be few and far between nowadays and his most recent film, passion project Megalopolis was a flop with audiences and critics (our own Chris Bumbray gave it a 5/10), but the guy still has a staggering presence and remains one of the most respected and influential filmmakers of his generation. As such, the industry is prepared to honor Coppola with the AFI Life Achievement Award next year.

In a statement, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, said, “Francis Ford Coppola is a peerless artist – one who has created seminal works in the canon of American film, and has also inspired generations of filmmakers who now embody his artistry and his independent spirit. AFI is honored to present him with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Like so many, Francis Ford Coppola came up through the Roger Corman system, delivering low-budget horror flick Dementia 13 in 1963. Establishing his reputation through the ‘60s, Coppola went on a tear throughout the ‘70s, directing classic after classic that already too much has been said about: the first two Godfathers, The Conversation and Apocalypse Now. The ‘80s brought experimentations with S.E. Hinton adaptations, infamous flops and movies that by and large never matched their ambitions (two of these factors struck Megalopolis like a bolt of lightning). Not surprisingly, Francis Ford Coppola would have plenty of trouble securing financing, with too-few projects from the ‘90s on being worthwhile, with perhaps Bram Stoker’s Dracula and The Godfather Part III being the sole exceptions.

At 86, Francis Ford Coppola will be the second-oldest person to ever receive the AFI Life Achievement Award, bested only by legendary silent film actress Lilian Gish, who was 90 when she was received it in 1984. That was bestowed on Gish by Douglas Fairbanks Jr., which leaves the question: Who will award it to Francis Ford Coppola? The odds would no doubt lean in favor of Martin Scorsese or George Lucas (1997 and 2005 recipients, respectively), but it could be equally sweet to see daughter Sofia deliver the honor.

The AFI ceremony honoring Francis Ford Coppola will take place on April 26th, 2025.

What do you think is Francis Ford Coppola’s crowning achievement in his 60+-year career? Who should give Coppola his AFI Life Achievement Award?

