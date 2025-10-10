Joseph Gordon-Levitt AI thriller finds a home at Netflix, replaces Anne Hathaway with Rachel McAdams

Ten months ago, we learned that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is partnering with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions for an AI thriller, which Gordon-Levitt will be directing from a script he wrote with Kieran Fitzgerald, co-writer of Oliver Stone’s 2016 biographical thriller Snowden (Gordon-Levitt played the title character in that film). Now, we finally have an update on that project. Deadline reports that the still-untitled thriller has found a home at the Netflix streaming service (which isn’t surprising, since Johnson has been working with Netflix on the Knives Out sequels), with Rachel McAdams (The Notebook) signing on to replace previously announced lead actress Anne Hathaway.

Deadline notes, “ Gordon-Levitt and T-Street felt Netflix was the right creative home for the package after they blew away senior creative executives, who were fully on board with the Inception star turned filmmaker’s vision. “

Gordon-Levitt and Fitzgerald share a ‘story by’ credit on the AI thriller with Natasha Lyonne, who stars as Charlie, the lie-detecting investigator, in Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face. The Gordon-Levitt / T-Street collaboration goes back to Johnson’s 2005 crime thriller Brick, which starred Gordon-Levitt as a teenager who pushes into a crime ring after his girlfriend disappears. Gordon-Levitt and T-Street crossed paths again when he starred as a young Bruce Willis in Johnson’s cyberpunk drama Looper. T-Street’s Bergman also shadowed Gordon-Levitt for his directorial debut, Don Jon, giving the first-time director script notes and analysis of multiple cuts of the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the names involved with this project are enough to hold our interest until more is revealed. While we wait, Netflix will be giving the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a theatrical release on November 26, with the streaming release to follow on December 12.

Gordon-Levitt recently gave a speech about AI at the United Nations’ annual Internet Governance Forum. He said, “ Your digital self should belong to you. The data that humans produce — our writings and our voices and our connections, our experiences, our ideas — should belong to us. And any economic value that’s generated from this data should be shared with the humans that produce it. “

Are you interested to see how this Joseph Gordon-Levitt / T-Street Productions / Rachel McAdams AI thriller turns out? Let us know by leaving a comment below.