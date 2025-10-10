Movie News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt AI thriller finds a home at Netflix, replaces Anne Hathaway with Rachel McAdams

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Rachel McAdams has signed on to star in Joseph Gordon-Levitt's AI thriller, which has found a home at NetflixRachel McAdams has signed on to star in Joseph Gordon-Levitt's AI thriller, which has found a home at Netflix

Ten months ago, we learned that Joseph Gordon-Levitt is partnering with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions for an AI thriller, which Gordon-Levitt will be directing from a script he wrote with Kieran Fitzgerald, co-writer of Oliver Stone’s 2016 biographical thriller Snowden (Gordon-Levitt played the title character in that film). Now, we finally have an update on that project. Deadline reports that the still-untitled thriller has found a home at the Netflix streaming service (which isn’t surprising, since Johnson has been working with Netflix on the Knives Out sequels), with Rachel McAdams (The Notebook) signing on to replace previously announced lead actress Anne Hathaway.

Deadline notes, “Gordon-Levitt and T-Street felt Netflix was the right creative home for the package after they blew away senior creative executives, who were fully on board with the Inception star turned filmmaker’s vision.

Gordon-Levitt and Fitzgerald share a ‘story by’ credit on the AI thriller with Natasha Lyonne, who stars as Charlie, the lie-detecting investigator, in Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face. The Gordon-Levitt / T-Street collaboration goes back to Johnson’s 2005 crime thriller Brick, which starred Gordon-Levitt as a teenager who pushes into a crime ring after his girlfriend disappears. Gordon-Levitt and T-Street crossed paths again when he starred as a young Bruce Willis in Johnson’s cyberpunk drama Looper. T-Street’s Bergman also shadowed Gordon-Levitt for his directorial debut, Don Jon, giving the first-time director script notes and analysis of multiple cuts of the film.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the names involved with this project are enough to hold our interest until more is revealed. While we wait, Netflix will be giving the third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a theatrical release on November 26, with the streaming release to follow on December 12.

Gordon-Levitt recently gave a speech about AI at the United Nations’ annual Internet Governance Forum. He said, “Your digital self should belong to you. The data that humans produce — our writings and our voices and our connections, our experiences, our ideas — should belong to us. And any economic value that’s generated from this data should be shared with the humans that produce it.

Are you interested to see how this Joseph Gordon-Levitt / T-Street Productions / Rachel McAdams AI thriller turns out? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
18,232 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Joseph Gordon-Levitt News

See More

Latest Horror News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 7 hours ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The TV series update of The 'Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to The ‘Burbs?

Posted 4 days ago
We take a look at one of the biggest cult hits of the 1980’s - Joe Dante’s classic The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks!