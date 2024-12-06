Joseph Gordon-Levitt to direct an untitled AI thriller for Rian Johnson’s production company with Anne Hathaway in the lead

Artificial intelligence is one of the most controversial topics in the tech market today. Whether it leads to medical industry advancements, art generated from stolen assets, or accessibility for the differently-abled, AI continues to grow exponentially with no signs of stopping. John Connor warned us, but did we listen? No, we did not. Contrastly to the fear-mongering above, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is partnering with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions for an AI thriller starring Anne Hathaway. Gordon-Levitt directs the untitled project from a script he wrote with Kieran Fitzgerald, who co-wrote Oliver Stone’s 2016 biographical thriller Snowden.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kieran Fitzgerald share a ‘story by’ credit with Natasha Lyonne, who stars as Charlie, the lie-detecting investigator, in Johnson’s Peacock series Poker Face. Gordon-Levitt and T-Street are well-acquainted after the studio produced Johnson’s 2005 crime thriller Brick, starring Gordon-Levitt as a teenager who pushes into a crime ring after his girlfriend disappears. Gordon-Levitt and T-Street crossed paths again when he starred as a young Bruce Willis in Johnson’s cyberpunk drama Looper. T-Street’s Bergman also shadowed Gordon-Levitt for his directorial debut, Don Jon, giving the first-time director script notes and analysis of multiple film cuts.

After joining forces with Eddie Murphey for the long-gestating sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Gordon-Levitt starred in Potsy Ponciroli’s Greedy People and Philippe Lacôte’s crime drama Killer Heat. JGL’s next acting project is the Seductive Poison TV series starring Chloë Grace Moretz, which recounts how Layton rose through the ranks of the People’s Temple cult, eventually entering the inner circle of Christian Socialist preacher Jim Jones.

Anne Hathaway, who starred alongside Gordon-Levitt in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, has two films in post-production. One is David Lowery’s Mother Mary, which focuses on the relationship between a fictional musician and famous fashion designer, and the other is the David Robert Mitchell-directed mystery thriller Flowervale Street. It’s about a family in the ’80s who notice bizarre happenings in their neighborhood.

Plot details for Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anne Hathaway’s AI thriller remain a mystery. Still, with Rian Johnson’s T-Street Productions involved, audiences can expect something worth watching. Would you like to learn more about this mysterious project? Let us know in the comments section below.