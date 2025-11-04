Horror Movie News

Aimee Carrero stars in Lionsgate home invasion horror film

Posted 4 hours ago
Aimee Carrero provided the voice of the legendary She-Ra in the Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and just enjoyed what Deadline describes as a banner year, thanks to her role in the Apple TV+ drama series Your Friends & Neighbors. Now, she’s closing out the year by working on an untitled home invasion horror film for Lionsgate. The project is currently in production, filming in Los Angeles with first-time feature director Julian Labrádor at the helm.

Labrádor wrote the screenplay with Owen Egerton, then Nathan Elston was brought in to handle revisions. The story they crafted will see Carrero taking on the role of Lorena Riveras, whose mind is focused on her 12-year-old son’s safety after a recent accident. This is why their home security system is so crucial. It keeps a watchful eye on him when she can’t. But when surprise attackers appear, the cameras can only watch as masked invaders stalk mother and son in a real-time home invasion nightmare.

Labrádor and Andre Fonseca are producing the film alongside Tabitha Shick for Talking Pictures’ horror label Midnight Pictures. Jeff Robinov and Dan Clifton serve as executive producers. Lauren Bixby, Scott O’Brien, and Allison Lynch are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

In addition to her role on Your Friends & Neighbors, Carrero’s many credits (her résumé stretches back almost twenty years) include a recurring role in the Prime Video series The Consultant, a starring role in the action comedy Code 3, and a role in the great horror comedy The Menu.

This project may not have a title yet, but it sounds interesting to me. I tend to watch most of the home invasion horror movies that come along (The Strangers and its sequels/reboots, The Purge, Hush, See for Me, Don’t Breathe, etc… it’s a long list) because they present intense, thrilling scenarios that are exactly the sort of situations I seem to have nightmares about on a regular basis.

Do you watch home invasion horror movies and are you interested in this one that has Aimee Carrero in the lead role? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
