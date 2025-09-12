Movie News

Code 3 exclusive clip features Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, Aimee Carrero, and a terrible nurse

Posted 3 hours ago
We're proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from Code 3, a high-octane action dramedy starring Rainn Wilson, now in theatres!We're proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from Code 3, a high-octane action dramedy starring Rainn Wilson, now in theatres!

Rainn Wilson (The Office), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and Aimee Carrero (Your Friends & Neighbors) star in Code 3, a high-octane action dramedy that has just reached theatres today – and to mark the occasion, we’re proud to share an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film! You can check it out in the embed above. This clip features Wilson, Howery, and Carrero’s characters dealing with a terrible nurse and a stiff corpse.

Code 3 follows a world-weary paramedic on his final 24-hour shift as he trains his eager but inexperienced replacement. What begins as a routine night quickly unravels into a chaotic, citywide odyssey, testing their endurance, instincts, and sense of humor as they race from one emergency to the next. Blending heart, irreverent comedy, and edge-of-your-seat action, Code 3 offers a gritty, behind-the-scenes look at the life of first responders, where every call could mean disaster or redemption. The film was directed by Christopher Leone (Parallels) from a screenplay he wrote with former paramedic Patrick Pianezza.

Wilson, Howery, and Carrero are joined in the cast by Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Page Kennedy (The Meg), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six), Dalia Rooni (NCIS: Los Angeles), Cameron Fuller (Zatima), Melissa Jo Bailey (Get Off My Lawn), Eric Jungmann (Not Another Teen Movie), Luka Jones (Shrill), Michael J. Sielaff (The Orville), Peter Holden (Lovelace), Andy Milder (Weeds), Therese McLaughlin (Beneath the Leaves), and Tree O’Toole (Dexter: Original Sin).

Code 3 was produced by Paul ‘Pizza’ Pianezza, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof, Lawrence Mattis, and Matt Smith, with Wilson and Howery serving as executive producers alongside Angela Cardon, Michael D. Jones, and Steve Sarowitz. Megan Herring was the co-producer. It’s coming our way from Wayfarer Studios, Circle of Confusion, and Silver Heart Productions. Wayfarer Studios President Jamey Heath had this to say about it: “Code 3 is a fresh buddy action comedy from Patrick and Christopher that will take the audience on an introspective journey. It demonstrates how our interactions with strangers can have a profound impact.

Are you interested in Code 3, and will you be checking it out on the big screen this weekend? Take a look at our exclusive clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Code 3

